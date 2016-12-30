Women’s Basketball holds off Valley City State

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Shawnee State women’s basketball survived a late rally by Valley City State (ND) to win 78-75 in game one of the Keiser University Classic.

The Bears would lead for the entire game, leading by as many as 16 points in the third quarter. However, Valley City State would roar back in the fourth quarter, quickly cutting the Shawnee State lead to single digits. Shawnee State would hold a slim 77-75 lead with only 13 seconds to go, but Jenna Brown would miss two free throws. Brown would make up for the misses by blocking Nisja Bass’ go-ahead three point attempt to seal the Shawnee State win.

Jonessa Moore led the way for Shawnee State with 21 points and eight rebounds. Brandie Snow added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Bailey Cummins added 10 points and six assists.

Georia Williams scored a game-high 29 points to lead Valley City State. Kennedy Henningsgard added 15 points, and Hannah Schlecht had 10.

With the win, the 10th-ranked Bears improve to 16-1 on the season. Valley City State falls to 13-4.

Women’s basketball is back in action on Friday, December 30th when they play the host school Keiser University (Fla.). Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00pm.

http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Jenna-Brown.jpg