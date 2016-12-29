Clay faces big loss

The Clay Lady Panthers were defeated at home Thursday night by the Huntington Huntsmen, a game that was likely lost because of some poor defense. Though the game was close most of the night, it ended with the Huntsmen taking the game 58-48.

“We knew it’d be a battle. We thought we were pretty evenly matched,” said Clay Head Coach Scott Cayton.

He added that both teams came into the game 7-2 overall, so they expected to have to work to stay in the game and needed to pull good momentum and strength early and keep it throughout.

Leading the Panthers was Jensen Warnock with 12 points. Warnock has been a leading scorer for the Panthers all season. Regan Osborn with 10 and Cam Delotell with eight were also major contributors.

Cayton explained that his teammates all offer equal effort and tend to score pretty evenly across the board; however, his concern was with the fact that they gave up 34 points to Huntington’s top scorer Braiden Collins.

“We did a terrible job guarding her,” Cayton said. The coach credited the lack of good defense for the evening’s loss.

Clay goes on to play at Symmes Valley on Jan. 5. Cayton explained that it is always tough to play there. Both teams are 4-2 in the league.

“We expect a battle, just like most of our games this year,” Cayton said looking forward to the tough season of fierce teams remaining.

Box Score

1234F

Clay 12 12 17 7

Huntington 16 13 16 13 58

Scoring Summary

Clay: Jaelyn Warnock-3, Adams-3, Osborn-10, Balestra-2, Delotell-8, Gilliland-4, Jensen Warnock-12, Artis-6

Huntington: Conley-7, McDonald-3, Black-6, Magill-7, Haubeil-1, Collins-34

By Nikki Blankenship [email protected]

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1931.