CHILLICOTHE-The Waverly Lady Tigers lost to the Southeastern Lady Panthers Wednesday night 74-45 at Southeastern.

Southeastern had several strong players, with Audrie Wheeler leading the Panthers and becoming top scorer of the evening with 25 points. Following Wheeler was Ella Skeens, who scored 18 points.

Big scorer of the season, Laken Smith led for the Tigers. Smith scored 18 points. She also has six rebounds and three steals. Following Smith was Mattie Elliott with eight poins and two rebounds.

Waverly will play again at Minford on Jan. 5.

Box Score

1234F

Waverly 6 15 10 14 45

Southeastern 20 23 25 6 74

Scoring Summary

Waverly: McAllister-2, Burton-2, Knight-6, Wiseman-4, L. Smith-18, Mattie Elliott-8, Madison Elliott-3, Evans-2

Southeastern: K. Mitten-7, M. Mitten-6, Wheeler-25, E. Skeens-18, Morris-4, Collins-4, Walsh-2, L. Skeens-2, Evans-2, Hice-6