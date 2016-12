It was another successful year for the Northwest Mohawks Youth Football League.

On Nov. 19, the Mohawks Sixth Grade competed against the West Portsmouth Senators Sixth Grade in the Scioto Valley Youth Football League Superbowl Championship. The Mohawks came out with a victorious win 30-0 and ended their season with a record of 11-1.

Congratulations to the team, coaches, cheerleaders and fans for a great season.