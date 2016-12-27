Notre Dame secures another victory

The Notre Dame Titans defeated the St. Joe Flyers, by a count of 49-32, in a non-league tilt Friday night in Portsmouth.

The win takes the Titans to 6-1 heading into the holiday break. The loss drops the Flyers’ mark on the year to 2-4.

The Titans used two big runs to seal the contest. One run was in the first quarter a 10-0 spurt by the Titans put the Flyers down early.

“We try to let our defense become our offense on steals,” Notre Dame head coach Garrick Anderson said.

Despite trailing by as many as 10 early in the second quarter the Flyers mounted a surge that saw the double-digit lead shrink to a mere deuce by the time the teams went to the locker room.

Coming out of the break, St. Joe’s Isaac Whaley netted a triple with 7:23 left in third period that put the Flyers up by one. It was first lead for St. Joe since they led, 2-0, early in the first quarter.

The lead was short-lived and then the Titans’ Isiah Johnson took over the contest. Johnson picked off a Flyers’ pass and took it coast-to-coast for a layup that put the Titans up three, 23-20, with 5:15 left in third stanza. Johnson went on to a trio of three balls and added two other baskets and over a six-minute span had 13 of the Titans’ 15 points scored. Johnson’s showing contributed to 18-7 NDHS run that put the Titans in control and sealed the victory.

Clay Willis and Chase Watters each had a team-high 10 points for the Flyers. Johnson finished with a game-high 17 points including his three long range shots, during his incredible run. Trevon Turner also recorded double figures in the points column with 12 pints in the winning effort

“He (Johnson) was in foul trouble in the first half,” Anderson said. “Then mid-way through the third quarter he started attacking the rim and he had three threes tonight. That really propelled us.”

The Titans will play host to the Valley Indians on Friday night in Portsmouth.

Box Score

1234F

Notre Dame – 14 3 15 17 49

St. Joseph –7 8 12 5 32

http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_nd.jpg