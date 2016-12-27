North Adams beats Northwest 81-21

MCDERMOTT-North Adams came out of the gate quickly on Thursday night as the rolled past the injury filled Northwest Mohawks. From the tip off North Adams looked to run the ball down the court and trust their suffocating defense to keep the Mohawks from establishing an offensive rhythm. North Adams cruised late to an 81-21 victory.

North Adams Coach Rob Davis was pleased with his team’s performance on both ends of the court Thursday night.

“We came out of the gate well, shot the ball well in the first half, and set the tempo early. I was happy with the way we played and took care of the basketball. I thought we rebounded well and got a lot of minutes from everybody. I was pretty pleased,” Davis stated.

No. 34 Avery Harper lead all scorers on the night with 20 points.

Despite several early season injuries, Northwest Coach Christa Crabtree was hopeful her team could come out and play hard tonight.

“We’re down three players right now we just got one of our starters back tonight she’s been out about three weeks,” Crabtree said. “So we are kind of struggling, just didn’t come out to play tonight.”

No. 10 Gracie Swavel led the Mohawks in scoring on the night with five points.

Coach Crabtree will look to get the team back to full health as Northwest hosts Piketon on Dec. 28.

“I expect a couple of our girls that are hurt to be back by then, we should be back to practice this week, I look forward to being able to compete with them,” she said.

Coach Davis looks to keep the momentum going as his teams heads into the Adams County Holiday Tournament.

“We won it last year, we got to come out and play well. Our first game is against West Union and if we can get that one then it’s the winner of Manchester and Peebles. It’s a county tournament there are a lot of rivalries. We got to be ready to play, West Union is capable of coming out and playing well and we have to be too,” Davis said.

Scoring Summary Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

North Adams 25 43 59 81

Northwest 03 11 15 21

Scoring Report

North Adams: Harper 20, Stout 11, Hupp 10, Toole 9, Shipley 8, Mcdowell 7, Hesler 6, Rames 4, Young 2, Louden 2, Jenkins 2

North West: Swavel 5, Lebrun 4, Breech 4, Mcclurg 4, Enz 2, Lewis 2

http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_north-adams.jpg