The New Boston Lady Tigers beat the Valley Indians 54-30 at Valley Thursday night. Kaylee Stone led the Tigers and the game with 22 points. Also leading for the Tigers was Ali Hamilton with 11 points.

Hannah Galey led the Indians with eight points, including six of 13 free throws.

Valley will host Coal Grove on Dec. 27. New Boston will return Jan. 2 on the road against Portsmouth.

Box Score

1 2 3 4 F

New Boston 8 14 8 24 54

Valley 6 10 6 8 30

Scoring Summary

New Boston: L. Oiler-8, Buckley-4, Hickman-3, Stone-22, Hamilton-11, Shultz-4, S. Oiler-2

Valley: Call-6, Heresh-2, Conaway-2, Howard-4, Day-6, Hettinger-2, Conley-8