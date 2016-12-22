Pirates and Titans shake the court

The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates and the Notre Dame Titans warmed up the court with a physical last game before breaking for the holidays with the Pirates taking the game 54-43.

Wheelersburg Lady Pirates Basketball Coach Dusty Spradlin was excited for the win saying, “It was a great game. They are two very good teams.”

Both teams brought a strong momentum with a game that was very close nearing the end of the first half. However, ‘Burg scored two three pointers, helping them take control of the court. However, Notre Dame made sure they worked for it.

“They present so many challenges,” Spradlin said about the fellow competitor. “They have great size with (Lexi) Smith and (Katie) Dettwiller. We had to get used to their speed, their size and their athleticism. It makes things harder.”

Spradlin added that his girls made some mistakes, but even when they did everything correctly they were still stopped by the size advantage of Notre Dame.

Notre Dame’s Head Coach JD McKenzie explained that he knew it would be a tough game and that the Pirates won by an even bigger margin last year; however, he consider the game a success for several reasons.

“There’s about four plays that changed the complexity of the game,” McKenzie said, among those being two three point shots the Lady Pirates made at half and a missed layup by the Titans.

“Our girls played extremely hard. I am extremely proud of them,” the coach added. “We found good in that loss. We found energy, passion and desire.”

Abbie Kallner led the Pirates with a total of 21 points. Spradlin explained that Kallner was a major help with the win.

“Abbie had a great first half. She always plays hard,” stated Spradlin.

The Titans were led by Smith with 15 points.

“Lexi’s been playing extremely well. She’s been playing physical. She’s been playing with a mean streak. Most teams can’t play her,” McKenzie stated about the player’s tendency to intimitade most area rivals. “She’s going to do big things the rest of the year.”

Spradlin says that he is going to allow the girls to rest and prepare to come back and work to get better after Christmas.

“At times we were a little careless with the ball. At times we didn’t rebound as well as I would like, but I’m pleased with their effort. This was a nice win on the road to start the break,” Spradlin concluded.

Wheelersburg will come back to play a big rivalry at home against Ironton on Jan. 2.

McKenzie explained that Notre Dame will be back from break to play on Jan. 5 at home against East, but they are not just looking forward to their next game. They are looking forward to the entire season.

“If we fix our mistakes and play with that energy and desire, we’ll be a good team. If they play that hard the rest of the season, I’ll be proud of them,” McKenzie said.

Box Score

1 2 3 4 F

Wheelersburg 11 17 16 10 54

Notre Dame 12 11 14 6 43

Scoring Summary

Wheelersburg: Ruby-4, Kallner-21, Coleman-12, Swim-10, Akers-7

Notre Dame: Hoover-9, Schmidt-1, Dettwiller-6, Schaefer-12, Smith-15

‘Burg’s Ellie Ruby faces some tough Titans Katie Dettwiller, Lexi Smith and Hagen Schaefer. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_nd-burg-1-.jpg ‘Burg’s Ellie Ruby faces some tough Titans Katie Dettwiller, Lexi Smith and Hagen Schaefer. Wheelersburg takes the ball in a game that stayed strongly competitive until the end. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_nd-burg-2-.jpg Wheelersburg takes the ball in a game that stayed strongly competitive until the end.

By Nikki Blankenship [email protected]

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1931.

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1931.