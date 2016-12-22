Eastern beats East 79-65

The Eastern Eagles beat the East Tartans 79-65 Tuesday night at Eastern.

Ethan Leist led the Eagles with a total of 27 points throughout the night. Leist earned six field goals, a 3-pointer and 12-of-15 free throws.

Leist was followed by Michael Miller with 12 points and Tyler Hale with 12 points.

East was led by big scorers Drew Lowe and Akia Brown, who has been leading all season. Both scored 13 points each throughout the game.

Eastern will host the Western Indians on Thursday Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. East will go on to play at Raceland on Dec. 30.

By Nikki Blankenship

