Waverly girls beat Western in Holiday Classic

BEAVER — The Waverly Lady Tigers beat the Western Lady Indians 72-54 Wednesday night at the Pike County Holiday Classic Semifinals at Eastern High School. Championship games will continue on Friday.

It was a close battle towards the end of the game.

“We fell behind by eight early in the third quarter before we started making shots and creating turnovers,” said Waverly Head Coach John Bonifield.

The Tigers were led by incredible shooter Laken Smith, who scored 31 points, had 15 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and three blocks. Other big scorers for Waverly included Morgan Wiseman with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists and Kami Knight with 12 points, two rebounds, six assists and two steals.

“Laken continues to lead us and we come to expect her to play at a high level every night,” Bonifield stated. “Morgan helped out a lot tonight and played her best game of the year on both ends of the floor.”

CC Shanks led the Indians, scoring 19 points during the game. Shanks scored three-three pointers and five two point baskets. Shanks was followed by Haley Whitt with a total of 16 points. Whitt scored six-two points shots and four of four free throws. Sylvia Evans was also a big scorer with 11 points, four of which were two point field goals and one three pointer.

Winning teams will go on to the championships on Friday. Waverly also has an upcoming game on Dec. 28 at Southeastern. Western will play again at home against West Union on Jan. 7.

Box Score

1 2 3 4 F

Waverly 15 12 21 24 72

Western 15 16 11 12 54

Scoring Summary

Waverly: McAllister-5, Knight-12, K. Smith-2, Burton-7, Wiseman-13, L. Smith-31, Elliott-2

Western: Evans-11, Whitt-16, Shanks-19, Tong-8

By Nikki Blankenship [email protected]

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1931.

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1931.