Notre Dame beats Western 62-54

The Notre Dame Titans beat the Western Indians 62-54 Tuesday night. The Indians led in the first quarter, but were down by the half and failed to recover the game.

Notre Dame head coach Garrick Anderson took a lot of pride in his players stating, “Tonight was an all around team effort. It’s nice when you have balancing scoring and that’s a tribute to the kids on sharing the basketball.”

Leading the Titans was Trevon Turner with 22 points throughout the game. He was followed by Sam Kayser with 14 points and Aaron Bazler with 10. Several players really worked for the win.

“I thought our kids came into the game mentally focused and ready to execute our game plan. Western started to make a run late in the 4th quarter, but we kept our composure and finished at the rim. We shared the basketball really well tonight and that’s something that I have been preaching everyday is team basketball,” said Anderson.

In addition to the effort of big scorers, Anderson was happy to see that other players are hitting the court hard.

“With Grant Sparks sitting majority of the first half due to foul trouble, sophomore Ben Mader stepped in and hit two 3-pointers in the second quarter. Ben is a kid that works extremely hard in practice and understands his role on the team. With 6 games into the season, our kids are starting to understand their roles and buying into them,” the Titan coach said.

Notre Dame will play again on Friday at home against the St. Joseph Flyers.

Box Score

Notre Dame 11 28 46 62

Western 13 23 32 54

Scoring Summary

Notre Dame: Turner-22, Kasyer-14, Bazler-10, Sparks-9, Mader-9

By Nikki Blankenship [email protected]

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1931.

