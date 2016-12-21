Lady Titans take Oaks 54-52

OAK HILL-The Notre Dame Lady Titans played a tough, close game against the Oak Hill Oaks on the road Monday, winning the game 54-52.

“It was a tight game the entire night,” Titans head coach JD McKenzie said. “Our girls played extremely hard and did a good job handling Oak Hill’s pressure, and attacking them on the back side of their press.”

The Oaks came out of the first half in the lead, forcing Notre Dame to rethink its strategy.

“We went into halftime down by five and made a couple of defensive adjustments that were big for us in the second half,” McKenzie said. “We did a good job of attacking their defense in the second half and getting to the rim.”

Lexi Smith led the Titans (8-0,6-0) throughout the game with a total of 17 points scored. Smith also had 10 rebounds. She was followed by Katie Dettwiller with 14 points and Hagen Schaefer with 13 points.

“Katie Dettwiler had a a great game controlling the paint,” said McKenzie. “Hagen Schaefer had a great night defensively.”

Though Molly Hoover did not score, she played another important role on the court.

“Molly Hooover did a good job setting the table for her teammates, adding seven assists on the night,” the Notre Dame coach explained.

Box Score

1 2 3 4 F

Notre Dame 15 9 13 17 54

Oak Hill 13 16 9 14 52

By Nikki Blankenship [email protected]

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1931.

