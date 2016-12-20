Senators hold on against Northwest

WEST PORTSMOUTH-The West Portsmouth Senators survived a late run by the Northwest Mohawks on Tuesday, holding on to win the game 63-59.

Senators head coach Scott Davis was unhappy with his team despite the narrow victory.

“We were lucky to win tonight, very lucky to win tonight. Northwest came here to play and they did a good job of it and we didn’t,” Davis stated. “We need to go back to the drawing board and figure out what it takes for us to want to be here and play.”

Ryan Caudill led the Senators on the offensive end with 18 points. Davis knew going in Caudill was going to be a factor.

“When Caudill gets hot he’s awesome,” Davis stated. “He works on his three’s all the time and when he’s on he’s on. We try to feed it to him when he’s on.”

Despite their best efforts the Northwest Mohawks came out on the losing end.

Northwest head coach Jason Smith was also disappointed in his team’s effort, specifically with his teams early rebounding difficulties.

“Well I knew they were very active and very athletic, playing us full court, I thought we handled it pretty well. Honestly it boiled down to the first half we didn’t box out very well and they got a lot of second chance points,” said Smith

Kyle Leslie for the Mohawks led all scorers on the night with 28 points.

Smith wished they could’ve gotten the ball to him more often.

“I thought he played outstanding, the problem was we didn’t get the ball enough. I thought we had a mismatch with him and I was trying to feed him every possession to be honest,” Smith stated.

The Portsmouth West Senators will travel to local rival Portsmouth for their next game. Davis is eager to play his teams local rival.

“We’re excited, we know they are always a good team and we don’t really know what to expect other than they are going to be a good ball club,” Davis commented.

Northwest will travel to Jackson. Smith hopes to get back in the win column in their next game.

Smith explained, “I know they are a very athletic team and hopefully we will be ready for the challenge.”

Scoring Summary

Northwest 13 23 41 59

Portsmouth West 15 29 38 63

Scoring Report

Northwest: Leslie 28, Bowe 10, Taylor 8, Smith 8, Spencer 4, Campbell 1

Portsmouth West: Caudill 18, Frasure 14, Patric10, Maynard 10, Boggs 6, Bradford 5

