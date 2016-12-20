Women’s Basketball come back with win over Mobile

Campbellsville, Ky. – Shawnee State women’s basketball finished the Mid-South Conference/Southern States Athletic Conference Challenge strong on Monday afternoon, defeating Mobile (Ala.) 86-65.

The Bears led from wire to wire, never trailing and only being tied at 0-0. The Bears used a 25-13 first quarter to keep a good gap between themselves and the Rams, building on their lead in every quarter. The Bears shot 54.7 percent from the field, and held Mobile to just 36.7 percent for the game.

Jonessa Moore led Shawnee State with 29 points on 13-of-14 shooting, and added five rebounds. Jen Arnzen scored 13 points, with Lydia Poe and Bailey Cummins each adding in 10 points in a balanced Shawnee State offense.

Starla Daggan had 29 points to lead Mobile. Kali Koenig added 17 and was the only other Ram that scored in double figures.

With the win, Shawnee State improve to 15-1 on the season after going 2-1 in the MSC/SSAC Challenge. Mobile falls to 5-4.

Shawnee State are off until after Christmas, when they travel to Florida to take part in the Kaiser University Classic in Florida on December 29 and 30.

http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Jonessa-Moore-1.jpg

