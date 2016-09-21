South Webster’s Brooklyn Sullivan reaches volleyball milestone

SOUTH WEBSTER — The South Webster Lady Jeeps and senior Brooklyn Sullivan had multiple reasons to celebrate Tuesday evening. Not only did the Lady Jeeps pick up a three-set win over the Oak Hill Lady Oaks, but Sullivan made history when she became the third volleyball player in South Webster’s history to earn 1,000 varsity kills.

During the second set of South Webster’s three set win over the Lady Oaks, Sullivan earned her 1,000th kill.

“It was very emotional,” Sullivan said after her team earned their 11th victory of the season.

Sullivan became the third volleyball player at South Webster to achieve the feat.

“My sister never had that opportunity and I’ve seen some people on the South Webster team that have,” Sullivan said. “I just really wanted that, so all four years I’ve really worked for that. I was really proud to get it.”

Sullivan knew she was somewhat close to reaching the magical 1,000th kill, but was unaware of her exact numbers.

“I knew I was close, like that it would be close this year, but I didn’t know that it would be this week,” Sullivan said.

The South Webster senior, who has yet to commit to a college, entered the match six kills away from the 1,000 milestone.

A brief celebration occurred once she reached her 1,000th kill, as gameplay was suspended while Sullivan’s teammates and coaches celebrated her rare achievement.

“It was surprising. I was very surprised,” Sullivan said when the game was temporarily stopped.

Sullivan’s coach, Darcee Claxon, announced the milestone being reached to those in attendance, which was met with a standing ovation from the spectators, as well as the visiting Oak Hill Lady Oaks volleyball team.

After the announcement, Claxon gave Sullivan a hug and shared a few words with her.

“I’m proud of her,” Claxon said. “We have had not the best of years, the last couple of years. They weren’t bad years, but you know she was young when her sister was here and we were at the top of our game. I know that coming into high school, that was her expectation and that hasn’t necessarily been the case, but she stuck it out and the other two seniors have stuck it out and we’ve been able to play some really good volleyball this year.”

Claxon said she has known Sullivan for what seems like forever, having coached Sullivan’s older sister in the past.

“She has grown up around the game and has always had a love and passion for it,” Claxon said. “She works hard, obviously she has some height and ability and that helps, but that’s not all there is to it.”

Sullivan has a tremendous work ethic, according to Claxon and stays busy with volleyball even during the offseason.

“She has done a lot on her own time to make her the volleyball player she is,” Claxon said. “She puts a lot of hours in the gym and just works hard.

“I expect a lot from her and she delivers.”

Sullivan became the third South Webster volleyball player to reach the 1,000 kill milestone, following Brooke Scott and Erin Sherman, who both played for Claxon.

Claxon said she was glad when Sullivan went from 999 career varsity kills to 1,000.

“I feel like there’s that pressure there and she knew was close, but didn’t know how close because I don’t talk (to them) about those kinds of things.”

The rest of the team knew Sullivan was just over a handful of kills away from 1,000, according to Claxon.

“They want to see her be successful too and achieve that milestone and be a part of it,” Claxon said. “Obviously, without your team, you’re not going to find that success. It’s nice for a coach to see a kid work hard and have a pay-off in it.”

Despite getting her 1,000th varsity kill, Sullivan was happier with her team getting the win over the nearby Oak Hill Lady Oaks.

“My team is more important,” Sullivan said.

Earns 1,000th kill against Oak Hill

By Michael Hamilton

Reach Michael Hamilton at 740-353-3101, ext. 1931, or on Twitter @MikeHamilton82.

