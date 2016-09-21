South Webster Lady Jeeps win in three sets over Oak Hill Lady Oaks

SOUTH WEBSTER — The South Webster Lady Jeeps had a dominant night Tuesday evening, when they met the Oak Hill Lady Oaks on the volleyball court at South Webster High School. The Lady Jeeps only needed three sets to defeat the Lady Oaks, taking three straight from Oak Hill.

“It was a good night of volleyball for us obviously,” South Webster volleyball coach Darcee Claxon said.

South Webster took the three sets 25-15, 25-18 and 25-9.

Claxon said her squad got a little sluggish in the second set, but was able to regroup and take the set away from Oak Hill.

“I really just wanted them to pick it up in that final set and be a little more consistent and a little more focused,” Claxon said. “I think they did that so I’m very pleased.”

The Jeeps performed as a team according to Claxon, citing good ball movement and getting all of their attackers in play.

“We had some players that really stepped up tonight,” Claxon said. “Mikaylah (Belford) distributed the ball well and we got all of our hitters involved, which is always good.”

Belford, a senior, had 13 points and five digs. She also finished the night with 38 assists, setting up multiple South Webster plays.

Another senior, Brooklyn Sullivan finished the night with 13 kills, including her 1,000th career varsity kill. Sullivan added nine points for South Webster, including three aces. She also had seven digs.

Avery Zempter nearly had identical statistics than her teammate Sullivan. The junior likened her senior partner with 13 kills and nine points. Zempter also had a pair of aces and nine digs in the win.

Lauren Hill added eight kills and a trio of digs, while Olivia Messer finished with seven kills, nine points and five digs for the Lady Jeeps.

South Webster’s Skylar Windsor and Hannah Spergin also made contributions to the Lady Jeep cause. Windsor, a junior ended the contest with six digs, with Spergin adding four digs and six points.

“It was a good night,” Claxon said. “I had two kids with over 10 kills and two more with over seven. Our offense was pretty evenly distributed and that’s a good thing going in, of course, to the second round of the season here.”

Having all of her hitters involved in a three straight set win, gives Claxon some comfort on her team’s execution as the latter part of season play begins.

“That just makes for a better, more-rounded team,” Claxon said.

South Webster improves their record to 11-4 overall and 6-1 in the SOC.

After the win over Oak Hill Tuesday evening, South Webster will travel to Minford, Ohio Thursday to take on the Minford Lady Falcons. The match is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. with the junior varsity game followed by the varsity.

The South Webster Lady Jeeps defeated the Oak Hill Lady Oaks Tuesday evening, September 20, 2016 in three straight sets at South Webster High School in South Webster, Ohio.

By Michael Hamilton [email protected]

Reach Michael Hamilton at 740-353-3101, ext. 1931, or on Twitter @MikeHamilton82.

