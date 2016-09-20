TENNIS
Wheelersburg 5, Valley 0
Lea Wright (Burg) def. Leen Hereth (Val) 6-0, 6-1
Katie Widdig (Burg) def. Taylor Copen (Val) 6-0, retired
Kaitlyn Sommer (Burg) def. Shaylynn Baker (Val) 6-4, 6-2
Rachel Hooper/Alexis Vaughn (Burg) def. Billie Jean Jennice/Haley Williams (Val) 6-1, 6-1
Victoria Thomas/Alyssa Holcomb (Burg) def. Abby Howard/Kerrie Jerrells (Val) 6-0,6-0
Portsmouth 3, Ironton 2
Aleigha Justice (IHS) def. Chelsea Cartee (PHS) 6-1, 6-0
Kara Spencer (IHS) def. Lauren Coleman (PHS) 7-6 (7-2), 6-3
Ireland Riley (PHS) def. Holly Bruce (IHS) 6-2, 6-3
Emily Hicks/Ryann Campbell (PHS) def. Sophoe Caine/Rachel Sanders (IHS) 6-0, 6-1
Ashleigh Call/Rylee Moorhead (PHS) def. Savannah Friend/Sydney Webb (IHS) 6-2, 6-3
AP Ohio football poll
OHSAA Division V
First place votes in parentheses
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Total Points
|1.
|Coldwater (21)
|4-0
|228
|2.
|Wheelersburg (1)
|4-0
|180
|3.
|Cin. Hills Christian Acad.
|4-0
|152
|4.
|Milan Edison
|4-0
|150
|5.
|Garrettsville Garfield (1)
|4-0
|122
|6.
|West Salem Northwestern
|4-0
|106
|7.
|Sugarcreek Garaway
|4-0
|101
|8.
|Swanton
|4-0
|70
|9.
|Warrensville Heights
|3-1
|32
|10.
|West Lafayette Ridgewood
|4-0
|31