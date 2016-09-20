Posted on by


PDT Sports Report

TENNIS

Wheelersburg 5, Valley 0

Lea Wright (Burg) def. Leen Hereth (Val) 6-0, 6-1

Katie Widdig (Burg) def. Taylor Copen (Val) 6-0, retired

Kaitlyn Sommer (Burg) def. Shaylynn Baker (Val) 6-4, 6-2

Rachel Hooper/Alexis Vaughn (Burg) def. Billie Jean Jennice/Haley Williams (Val) 6-1, 6-1

Victoria Thomas/Alyssa Holcomb (Burg) def. Abby Howard/Kerrie Jerrells (Val) 6-0,6-0

Portsmouth 3, Ironton 2

Aleigha Justice (IHS) def. Chelsea Cartee (PHS) 6-1, 6-0

Kara Spencer (IHS) def. Lauren Coleman (PHS) 7-6 (7-2), 6-3

Ireland Riley (PHS) def. Holly Bruce (IHS) 6-2, 6-3

Emily Hicks/Ryann Campbell (PHS) def. Sophoe Caine/Rachel Sanders (IHS) 6-0, 6-1

Ashleigh Call/Rylee Moorhead (PHS) def. Savannah Friend/Sydney Webb (IHS) 6-2, 6-3

AP Ohio football poll

OHSAA Division V

First place votes in parentheses

Rank

 School

 Record

 Total Points
1.

 Coldwater (21)

 4-0

 228
2.

 Wheelersburg (1)

 4-0

 180
3.

 Cin. Hills Christian Acad.

 4-0

 152
4.

 Milan Edison

 4-0

 150
5.

 Garrettsville Garfield (1)

 4-0

 122
6.

 West Salem Northwestern

 4-0

 106
7.

 Sugarcreek Garaway

 4-0

 101
8.

 Swanton

 4-0

 70
9.

 Warrensville Heights

 3-1

 32
10.

 West Lafayette Ridgewood

 4-0

 31

PDT Sports Report

comments powered by Disqus