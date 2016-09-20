A dust up at PRP

Despite a lengthy rain delay, fans and race teams persevered waiting out the showers to witness an outstanding night of racing at Portsmouth Raceway Park Saturday evening.

Over 100 race teams were on the scene. Average lap speeds of over 110 miles per hour were recorded. Points battles tightened, and everyone walked away uninjured despite three horrific crashes.

Brandon Fouts, Brian Skaggs, Mike Meyers, Brian Sammons, Jr., and Zack Pendleton all picked up wins as Vallery Chevrolet presented Pepsi Employee Night/SSU Night/Boy & Girl Scouts Night at PRP.

Brandon Fouts flew in the Giovanni’s Pizza Late Model Division. He set quick time, led every lap of his heat and every lap of the feature en rout to winning his first PRP A-Main. The Kite, KY driver was clocked turning a lap in his heat of 14.257 which isn’t far off the track record.

Eddie Carrier, Jr. returned from a broken arm sustained last month to place second. Three-time track champ Kenny Christy was third. Former champ Ben Adkins was fourth, and Shannon Thornsberry placed fifth to log his sixth top-five finish of the year.

Audie Swartz, Delmas Conley, Robbie Lewis, Ron Hinds, and Avery Taylor rounded out the top 10.

Brian Skaggs dominated the R.W. Rental and Supplies Modified Division. The Pedro racer set fast time, won his heat, and would go on to take the feature.

Ervin Vance, who has had a checkered flag or break type of season, placed second. Scott LeMaster, Jody Puckett, Adam Jordan, Luke Jordan, Tony DeHart, Justin Cooper, Anthony Slusher, and Brandon Russell made up the rest of the top 10.

Jody Puckett maintained the points lead, but Ervin Vance is just 15 points behind heading into the final scheduled points race of the season.

DeHart earned The Markwest Ranger Pipeline Hard Charger Award advancing 13 positions.

The Modified A-Main had two red flags in the first four laps as a result of two horrible crashes. Teenager Brianna Robinson rolled her car on lap 2. Then on lap 4, John Brady, Jr. hit straight on into the turn 1 wall. Both drivers were alright.

Mike Meyers once again claimed the checkered flag in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Lates. For Meyers, it was his sixth win of the season.

Evyian Terry, Kevin Wagner, Cameron Logan, Billy Staker, Jacob Curnutte, Matt Melvin,

Vincent Bender, Randy Ross, and Chris Lockhart rounded out the top 10.

The Limited Late Model Feature had to be halted with a red flag after Nicky Pennington and Kevin Terry got together on the frontstretch sending Terry head first into the wall underneath the flagstand.

His car wound up on its side next to the wall, then caught fire. The Washington Township Fire Department responded to the scene immediately and in less than 15 seconds had Terry out of the car and the fire extinguished. Terry wound up walking back to the pits under his own power.

Brian Sammons, Jr. claimed the victory in the Sport Mod Division. His win coupled with points leader Emily Jordan’s 20th place finish sets up quite a showdown in the points heading into next week.

Billy Baldridge, Joe McClain, Eric Dennison, Derek Richmond, Dallas Pickelheimer, Danny Aldridge, Phil Kouns, Jimmie Spillman, and Brayden Berry completed the top 10.

Zack Pendleton won yet again in the M&M Inflatables Bombers claiming his seventh victory of the year. Shane Pendleton, Bo McCarty, Wayne Hughes, Rick Butler, Joey Clark, Mike Drake, Kasey Black, and Matthew McClain made up the rest of the nine-car field.

Zack trails father Shane by five points heading into this Saturday’s race. If Zack finishes ahead of Shane this coming weekend, he’ll win the track championship. Even if they would wind up tied, Zack would get the tie-breaker as a result of having the most wins.

This Saturday Night will be Meet The Drivers Night at PRP presented by Masterworks Jewelry Studio in Portsmouth. On the card will be Late Models, Modifieds, Limited Lates, Sport Mods, Bombers, as well as The Ohio Valley Roofers Legend Car Series.

One of many wrecks Saturday at Portsmouth Raceway Park. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1__MG_7182.jpg One of many wrecks Saturday at Portsmouth Raceway Park.