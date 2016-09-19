Notre Dame Lady Titans, Clay Lady Panthers compete in Saturday matches

VOLLEYBALL

Notre Dame 2, Piketon 0

Notre Dame 2, Northwest 0

The Notre Dame Lady Titans volleyball team rolled on to two wins Saturday, September 17, 2016 at a tri-match at Northwest.

In two matches, the Lady Titans defeated Piketon and Northwest in two straight sets, picking up a pair of wins for the Lady Titans who are currently ranked in the top ten of OHSAA Division IV volleyball teams in the state.

The Lady Titans defeated the Piketon Lady Redstreaks 25-7 and 25-20 Saturday morning.

In the win, Lexi Smith amassed 14 kills, a pair of aces and seven digs. Emma Monroe had seven kills with two aces and 14 digs.

Hagen Schaefer aided her teammates, finishing with 24 assists and five digs against the Lady Redstreaks.

Ali Smith added 11 digs for the Lady Titans. She also was a perfect 11-for-11 in serving.

Katie Dettwiller added a block and two kills in the win, while Sophia Hassel had two kills and seven digs. Additionally, Clara Hash completed the match with one kill and five digs.

Notre Dame also earned a win over the Northwest Lady Mohawks, by taking two straight sets, 25-10 and 25-4.

In the match between the Lady Titans and Lady Mohawks, Notre Dame’s Lexi Smith brought in 11 kills, three aces, a pair of blocks and six digs for Notre Dame.

Emma Monroe added two kills, as well as two aces, along with five digs for the Lady Titans.

Clara Hash had eight kills and a block, while Ali Smith finished with four digs and two aces.

Katie Dettwiller helped defeat the Lady Mohawks with her three kills and a single block.

Hagen Schaefer set up many scores for Notre Dame, finishing with 18 assists, five digs and four aces.

The Lady Titans will travel to Sciotoville, Ohio Tuesday evening to take on the East Lady Tartans.

Clay 2, South Webster 0

Clay 0, Alexander 2

Clay 0, Wheelersburg 2

The Clay Lady Panthers participated in an eight team volleyball tournament at Alexander High School in Albany, Ohio, Saturday, September, 17, 2016.

Clay finished fourth at the end of the tournament. They defeated South Webster two sets to zero in the win, 25-22 and 25-20.

Jensen Warnock, Taylor Lewis and Lynlee Wells led the Lady Panthers in kills, with Warnock finishing with 10, while Lewis had seven and Wells added six.

The Lady Panthers had two aces in the match, one each from Jensen and Jaelyn Warnock. The two Warnocks each had one assisted block in the match.

Shaelyn Vassar and Jensen added nine digs in the win, while Skylar Artis finished with six.

Lila Brown had 24 assists for the Lady Panthers, while Artis aided with two.

In their second match, Clay lost to Alexander in two straight sets, 25-17 and 25-23.

The Panthers also lost in their third match, when the Wheelersburg Pirates defeated Clay, 27-25 and 25-21.

After Saturday’s matches, the Clay Lady Panthers saw their record move to 8-4 overall, while maintaining a 4-1 record in the SOC I.

The Lady Panthers will travel to Willow Wood, Ohio Tuesday evening to take on the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings at Symmes Valley High School.

Titans, Panthers play in Saturday matches