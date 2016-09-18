Oaks blanks Vikings

WILLOW WOOD — Big plays paid big dividends for the Oak Hill Oaks.

The Oaks used big plays to blank the Symmes Valley Vikings 50-0 on Friday in a Southern Ohio Conference game.

Oak Hill (2-2, 1-0) scored five touchdowns from double-digit yardage en route to the win.

“Our kids showed some fight. I’m not into moral victories. We gave up too many big plays,” said Vikings’ coach Rusty Webb.

Oak Hill took a 22-0 lead in the first quarter on a 32-yard run by Zach Fisher, a 27-yard scampter by Walker Smith and a 65-yard Caleb Johnson pass to Fisher.

The Oaks went up 44-0 at the half with 22 more points.

Johnson had a 4-yard scoring run early in the quarter and then threw a 71-yard scoring strike to Wes Mullett.

Johnson capped the first half scoring with a quarterback draw for 23 yards.

Oak Hill’s final score was a 1-yard run by Tyler Rice with 1:08 left in the game.

Symmes Valley (1-3, 0-1) generated just 104 total yards with 100 coming on the ground. Levi Cade ran five times for 43 yards.

The Vikings play at Green next Friday.

Box Score



1 2 3 4 Final2 Oak Hill 22 22 0 6 50 Symmes Valley 0 0 0 0 0

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

OH — Zach Fisher 32 run (Bayley Clutters run) 10:32

OH — Walker Smith 27 run (Zach Fisher run) 6:09

OH — Zach Fisher 65 pass from Caleb Johnson (run failed) 1:21

Second Quarter

OH — Caleb Johnson 4 run (pass failed) 9:03

OH — Wes Mullett 71 pass from Caleb Johnson (Bayley Clutters ran) 3:18

OH — Caleb Johnson 23 run (Bayley Clutters run) 0:19

Fourth Quarter

OH — Tyler Rice 1 run (run failed) 1:08

OH SV

TEAM STATISTICS



OH SV First Downs 16 5 Rush Att-Yds 35-261 34-100 Pass Comp-Att-Int 3-4-0 3-7-0 Pass Yards 150 4 Totals Yards 411 104 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1 Turnovers 1 1 Penalties-Yards 4-30 5-35

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSING—OH: Walker Smith 5-60, Zach Fisher 5-57, Caleb Johnson 5-55; SV—Levi Cade 5-43, Payton Hayes 8-41, Jarod Sheppard 8-17, Jordan Lucas 8-0, Austin Waugh 3-0.

PASSING—OH: Caleb Johnson 3-4-0 150; SV: Jordan Lucas 3-7-0 4.

RECEIVING—OH: Mullett 1-71, Fisher 1-65, Ed Jackson 1-14; SV: Austin Waugh 2-7, Derik Brace 1-minus 3.