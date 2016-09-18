Local area sports

The Glenwood (New Boston) Lady Tigers defeated the Green Lady Bobcats in volleyball Thursday evening in an SOC I conference matchup. The Lady Tigers won the match in three straight sets to defeat their conference rival.

Glenwood won the first set 25-13 and followed with a 25-18 win in the second set. Finally, the Lady Tigers completed the three set victory by taking the final set 25-11.

Ali Hamilton led Glenwood in kills, bringing in 14 against Green. Hamilton also added 18 digs in her effort.

Kaylee Stone finished with 12 kills for the Lady Tigers, also hitting six aces and adding 12 digs.

Madison Salisbury set up many plays for Glenwood in their three-set victory. She finished the evening with 30 assists.

With the win, Glenwood improves to 7-2 overall, with a 3-1 conference record.

BOX SCORE

Glenwood def. Green 25-13, 25-18, 25-11

SOCCER

Glenwood 3, Portsmouth West 1

The Glenwood (New Boston) Tigers defeated the Portsmouth West Senators Thursday evening 3-1.

Glenwood scored two goals in the first half, while keeping the West Senators blank on the scoreboard.

In the second half, the two teams split goals until the final minutes of the match were played out, giving the Tigers a 3-1 win over the Senators.

BOX SCORE

Glenwood 2 1 — 3

West 0 1 — 1

SCORING SUMMARY

First Half

Glenwood – Kyle McQuithy (unassisted), 14:30; Glenwood – Tim Hobbs (Isaac Erks), 9:45

Second Half

Glenwood – Dylan Rawlins (Tim Hobbs), 36:55

West’s goal was not noted.