Western takes SOC I title

After five rounds of SOC I play, the Western Indians of Latham, Ohio have emerged as the 2016 SOC I Golf Champions.

The Indians secured their win, Thursday evening at the Shawnee Golf Course in Friendship, Ohio after the fifth and final round of SOC I play.

Western shot 176 as a team to once again claim the low score in a round in the blissful sunny weather that reached the high 70’s.

Eastern and South Webster followed Western in round five with each team finishing the round with a 191 score. Notre Dame and Clay also tied in their fifth round scores, shooting 195.

The Green Bobcats had two players participate in the round, but due to lack of golf team members did not register an official score.

Western’s Broc Jordan earned low medalist honors in the fifth round, shooting a two-under-par 33 at Shawnee.

With all five rounds complete, the Western Indians claimed the SOC I Championship. Eastern finished as the runners-up in the divisional conference championship.

Along with winning the conference title, Western saw two of its golf team members earn All-SOC honors. Broc Jordan and Eli Montgomery were each named to the first team All-SOC.

The conference runners-up, Eastern, also had two members earn first team All-SOC honors, Quinten Alley and Cole Haislop.

South Webster’s Luke Collins, Notre Dame’s Truman Hash and Clay’s Caleb Cline were also named to the team.

The SOC I Championship was decided by five rounds of golf held at various golf courses in southern Ohio. The first round was held at the Little Scioto Golf Course in Wheelersburg, Ohio, followed by the Dogwood Hills Golf Course in Chillicothe, which held round two. The third round took place at Big Beaver Creek Golf Course in Piketon, while round four was played at the Elks Country Club in McDermott. Finally, the Shawnee Golf Course in Friendship played host for the fifth and final round.

After settling the conference championship, area golf teams will compete in the sectional tournament, which will also be held at Shawnee Golf Course, Monday, September 26, 2016.

Western – 176

B. Jordan, 33

Montgomery, 39

Lightle, 51

A. Jordan, 53

Furneau, 58

Humphrey, 58

Eastern – 191

Q. Alley, 45

Cochenour, 47

E. Leist, 48

C. Weaver, 51

Myers, 53

C. Haislop, 54

South Webster – 191

B. Montgomery, 43

L. Collins, 46

J. Witter, 51

D. Bond, 51

Z. Barnett, 61

Notre Dame – 195

Bennington, 46

T. Hash, 47

Speas, 50

Wilcox, 52

Rodriguez, 59

Redoutey, 60

Clay – 195

Cline, 47

Armstrong, 49

Mathias, 49

Phillips, 50

Hudson, 53

McCall, 56

Green – N/A

Ramey, 54

Weigand, 70

http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Golf.jpg

By Michael Hamilton [email protected]

Reach Michael Hamilton at 740-353-3101, ext. 1931, or on Twitter @MikeHamilton82.

Reach Michael Hamilton at 740-353-3101, ext. 1931, or on Twitter @MikeHamilton82.