Indians beaten by Rams 62-19

RACELAND — Nathaniel Davidson’s career night left the visiting Valley Indians deflated on Friday night.

The Raceland quarterback supplied the air show to guide the Rams to a convincing 62-19 victory at Ram Stadium.

Raceland coach Michael Salmons said Davidson’s development in the passing game has greatly improved since last season.

“I keep saying it; he is a totally different kid than a year ago,” Salmons said. “He has really worked hard in everything we do. His biggest improvement has come between his left and right ear. He is real comfortable in everything we do. He is able to set in the pocket and make some throws. It is a team effort.

“Our offensive line is giving him time to make throws. Our guys are making catches and runs after they catch the ball. I’m very proud of Nathaniel with the way he is running our team.”

Davidson, who leads Class A in passing yards, inflated those offensive numbers as he torched the Indians’ secondary for 435 yards through the air and seven touchdown passes. He completed 23 of his 32 tosses to six different receivers.

The senior gave all the credit to his teammates after the contest.

“It was all my (offensive) line and receivers,” Davidson said. “They got open and I just threw the ball. My line blocked for me. It was easy when they do that.”

John Cherry collected 10 catches for the second straight week. After double-digit receptions a week ago against Greenup County, he caught 10 balls for 192 yards to go along with four TDs.

Cameron Webb had five catches for 138 yards and found the end zone twice. Trey Mills added four receptions and a touchdown.

“We work our pass game every week,” Salmons said. “I don’t know how many balls we throw a week, but we work hard at it. Nathaniel has got into a comfort zone with a couple of guys. We feel like we have some good receivers and we try to take advantage of that.”

Cherry found open spots all over the gridiron as Valley seemed defenseless against the Raceland air attack. Davidson found Cherry streaking down the center of the field for a 63-yard touchdown pass on the Rams’ first play from scrimmage.

“Our offensive line is really good at pass blocking and the receivers ran really good routes,” said Davidson. He has amassed 1,346 passing yards and 14 TDs this season.

Valley (0-4) struck first when Austin Lotspeich, a Wheelersburg transfer, took the opening kickoff 98 yards to the house. The Indians tallied again when they took advantage of a Raceland turnover to take a 13-7 lead on Andrew Shope’s 1-yard touchdown run with 6:52 left in the opening quarter.

The Rams provided all the offense from that point on. Raceland followed with Webb touchdown catches on its next two possessions to take the lead for good and never look back.

Cherry had two TD receptions in the second quarter and Damon Black added a six-yard touchdown run to give the Rams a 42-19 halftime lead.

Trey Mills fought off a defender for a 37-yards touchdown catch midway through the third quarter to start a running clock. Jacob Gedeon finished off the scoring with a 21-yard scamper up the sideline with 9:36 left.

Raceland improved to 5-0. Salmons feels his team is progressing with four weeks left before they play their two biggest games on the schedule.