Titans soar past Eagles

The Notre Dame Titans (3-1) won their matchup against the Eastern Eagles (2-2) 28-19 Friday night.

“I thought we stopped the quarterback when we needed to, we had some mistakes in our coverage but overall I thought our kids played hard. Our guys were aggressive and hit hard all night long and that’s really all you can ask for on the defensive side of the ball” said Titans head coach Bob Ashley.

The game started out scoreless until late in the first quarter when Notre Dame’s running back Sam Kayser scored on a 55-yard touchdown run. The Eagles bounced back in the second quarter with a fumble recovery from Ocie Jennings on Notre Dame’s 39-yard line. Quarterback Clay Martin lead the Eagles down to the goal line and capitalized with a 1-yard touchdown.

The Titans quickly bounced back with a 58-yard Sam Kayser touchdown run late in the second quarter. Notre Dame led 13-7 at the half.

“Offensively we didn’t get the job done up front with the line, we had to make some adjustments at half time. You have got to give credit to Eastern on their defensive staff for making us change what we do.” said Ashley.

Notre Dame’s opening drive in the third quarter ended in a missed field goal. Both teams were scoreless in the second half until three minutes left in the third quarter when running back Isaiah Johnson scored a 75-yard touchdown run for Notre Dame. The next drive, the Eagles drove down the field and ended the third quarter with a 44-yard touchdown pass to wide out Owen Strong.

With eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Eagles wide out Evan Leist had a 56-yard reception, which put them on Notre Dame’s 20-yard line. The Eagles momentum was ended abruptly two plays later with a holding call. Eastern then had two consecutive incompletions, which lead to a turnover on downs. The very next play, Titans running back Sam Kayser added a third rushing touchdown with an 80-yard carry.

“Sam Kayser is capable of taking the ball at any point in time during the ball game. We have two really solid backs this year and are going to continue to be the driving force of the offense this season” said Ashley.

The Eastern Eagles fought back with a 13-yard touchdown run from Evan Leist with 2:50 left in the fourth quarter but fell just short as time expired.

Eastern Eagles head coach Scott Tomlinson said wasn’t pleased with his team’s mental errors.

“We can play with anybody, we are a smart team, we just did some dumb stuff tonight,” Tomlinson said. “Mentally we just aren’t thinking football.”

Physically we can play with anybody in the league, we showed it tonight, we were right in it and we had our chances, but we just overall did not play very smart.”

“Our hats off to Eastern, they battled all night long, they’re a good football team. For us, we just need to get better with our front line, we need to keep improving there. Our backs do a great job blocking for each other and setting the edge. All in all we played a good game tonight.” said coach Ashley.

Look for the Eastern Eagles to bounce back next Friday against Northwest high school while the Titans look to continue their win streak against Oak Hill.