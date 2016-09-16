Local area sports scores

The South Webster Jeeps beat Zane Trace 4-1 in a soccer match Thursday to improve their record to 8-0-1 on the season.

Alek Blevins recorded a hat trick, scoring two goals in the first half and adding his third in the 60th minute of the game.

“Alek had a big night again and we worked as a team to keep possession of the ball,” Jeeps head coach Corey Claxon said.

Overall, Claxon was pleased with his team’s offensive performance.

“I was pleasantly surprised that we were able to control much of this game,” Claxon said. “We had a large number of corner kicks and throws that were scoring opportunities and we did manage to score on two of them. They did manage to get one in on a counter attack, but other than that, they didn’t have many chances to score at all.”

South Webster scored a goal at as the game expired, with Shiloah Blevins lighting the lamp.

“You normally don’t see too many last second shots that score in soccer, but we had one off of a throw as Ty (Collins) hustled to get it on the field to Shiloah. I wasn’t sure if the official was going to count it, but he did. That was pretty neat to see.”

South Webster Jeeps 2 2 — 4

Zane Trace Pioneers 0 1 — 1

Scoring Summary

First half: SW — A. Blevins (Collins), 10:47; SW — A. Blevins ( Shonkwiler), 27:47.

Second half: Zane Trace — Stauffer (unassisted), 53:47; SW — A. Blevins (Zimmerman and S. Blevins), 60:37; SW — S. Blevins (Collins), 79:59.

Saves: South Webster; Coriell, (SW) 1; Zane Trace; McCorkle 8.

VOLLEYBALL

Notre Dame 3, Eastern 0

The Notre Dame Titans, who are ranked 10th in the state of Ohio in the Division IV coaches poll, beat the Eastern Eagles in straight sets Thursday night.

Hagen Schaefer, who reached 1,000 career assists earlier this season, added to that total with 34 helpers. Schaefer also contributed eight points, two blocks and three digs.

On the receiving end of Schaefer’s assists were Lexi Smith, Katie Dettwiller and Emma Monroe. Smith recorded 14 kills while Dettwiller and Monroe finished the night with 10 and eight kills respectively.

All three players also contributed to the defensive end of the floor. Smith finished with eight digs and four blocks. Dettwiller also added two blocks while Monroe helped lead the Titans, finishing with 10 digs on the night.

The other player who recorded 10 digs was Ciara Hash. She also finished with 12 points, one ace, four assists and two blocks.

Ali Smith and Sophia Hassel also had strong games. Ali Smith finished with 13 points, three aces and six digs. Hassel recorded nine kills and one block.

Box Score

Notre Dame def. Eastern 25-9, 25-8, 25-11

Wheelersburg 3, Waverly 0

The Wheelersburg Pirates beat the Waverly Tigers in straight sets Thursday night.

Wheelersburg (6-0, 6-0) was led defensively by Ellie Ruby who recorded 32 digs. Offensively, the Pirates were led by Sam Vallance who finished the night with 11 kills. Kasey Bergan also had a strong night, contributed eight points and 11 digs.

Pirates coach Kendra Coleman has been pleased with the start Wheelersburg’s season, which has consisted of six straight conference games.

“I’m so proud of their effort and work ethic,” Coleman said. “We are excited to start non-league play (Saturday) at the Spartan Invitational at Alexander.”

Box Score

Wheelersbug def. Waverly 25-21, 25-19, 25-16

Clay 3, Western 2

The Clay Panthers were pushed to the limit by the Western Indians, winning in five sets Thursday.

Jensen Warnock led the offensive for Clay (7-2, 4-1) with 23 kills and 14 points. Warnock rounded out her night, leading the defense with 32 digs while also contributing 14 points. Delanie Gilliland and Lynlee Wells also had strong offensive games, recording 14 and 12 kills respectively.

Helping set up the offense was Lila Brown and Jaelyn Warnock. Brown recorded 30 assists with Jaelyn Warnock contributing 28 assists.

Defensively, Jaelyn Warnock and Lila Brown also contributed to the victory. Jaelyn Warnock recorded 28 digs with Brown contributing 24 digs.

After winning the first sets, Clay dropped the next two before making a comeback by claiming the final two sets.

“I’m very proud of this team tonight,” Panthers head coach Jill Tipton said. “Even though we struggled in games two and three with communication and consistency, they never gave up. They competed tonight until the end and worked together to get a great win. When we play smart and aggressive, good things will happen for this team.”

Box Score

Clay def. Western 25-17, 23-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-11

TENNIS

Wheelersburg 5, Minford 0

Lea Wright (Burg) def. Kayleigh McGinnis (Min) 6-1, 6-3

Katie Widdig (Burg) def. Hannah Vanhoose (Min) 6-0, 7-6

Kaitlyn Sommer (Burg) def. Molly Downing (Min) 6-1, 6-1

Rachel Hooper/Alexis Vaughn (Burg) def. Sarah Cunningham/Taylor crossing (Min) 6-1, 6-1

Victoria Thomas/Alyssa Holcomb (Burg) def. Layken Phillips/Kara Smith (Min) 6-0,6-1

Reach Chris Slone at 740-353-3101, ext 1930, or on Twitter @crslone.

