Eagles, Titans ready for SOC tilt

Eastern, who is coming off of a 28-20 loss in week 3 against Southeastern, is looking to bounce back against Notre Dame Friday night.

Although last week the Eagles fell just short, head coach Scott Tomlinson is excited to get back on the field after a good long week of practice.

“We spent a lot of time in the film room looking over things that need to be done better,” Tomlinson said. “We are a much healthier team this week than last, and with a good week of practice it should be a really good game.

“Notre Dame is a very good fundamentally sound team, so we have to be ready for what their explosive offense throws at us. We had a normal practice schedule this week, focusing on some certain things we saw on film” Tomlinson said.

Notre Dame, who is coming off two consecutive wins after scoring a combined 100 points, looks to keep the win streak going.

“We have to stop their dual-threat quarterback, he is our number one priority. Our defense has to do a good job spreading out and really focus on stopping the run.” said head coach Bob Ashley.

“This is definitely going to be a tough SOC game, the stakes are much higher than a non-conference game. This game will be a good measuring stick on how we are as a team. Regardless of how we’ve played the last two weeks, this is going to be a good but tough test.”

The Eagles are looking forward to being home for the first time in five weeks with the two scrimmages and three season games being all away.

Tomlinson elaborated on stopping their offense and focusing on the quarterback.

“We are excited to be at home and bounce back from last weeks’ performance. All in all it’s going to be a close game. When we are healthy, we can compete with anybody.”

Players to watch for in this week’s matchup, Sam Kayser, Notre Dames’ running back, is averaging 129.0 yards per game, 8.8 yards per carry, and has 387 yards on the season so far. Clay Martin, the Eagles senior quarterback has 297 passing yards with 5 touchdowns. Martin also has 229 rushing yards, and averages 76.3 yards per game.

With conference play beginning, this looks to be a hard fought game between two SOC contenders. The game will be played at Eastern High School, Friday with kickoff starting at 7 p.m.