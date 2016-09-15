Area high school sports scores

The Clay Lady Panthers defeated the Peebles Lady Indians Wednesday evening three sets to none in a non-conference matchup between the two volleyball teams.

The first and third sets were blowouts for the Lady Panthers, while the second set was highly contested by the Lady Indians. Clay took the first set 25-9 over Peebles. Then, in the second set, the Lady Indians fought back and forced a close set against the Lady Panthers, before falling 25-23 to Clay. Finally, in the third and final set, Clay used its momentum from the first two sets to take out the Lady Indians for good, winning 25-7 and securing the three sets to none match win.

Jensen Warnock led the Lady Panthers with 13 kills. She also had 14 digs and 10 service receptions.

Taylor Lewis finished with 12 kills in the win, along with one solo block and three assisted blocks. She added five digs as well.

Lynlee Wells and Jaelyn Warnock each had five aces against Peebles. Jaelyn added a solo block and two assisted blocks, along with six digs, 19 assists and 13 points serving. Wells finished with 11 points serving.

Delanie Gilliland had six kills and six points serving.

Lila Brown had 22 assists in the three-set win, accompanied by an assisted block, while Skylar Artis had six service receptions.

With the win, Clay improves to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the SOC I.

GOLF

Portsmouth 186, Clay 204

The Portsmouth Trojans and the Clay Panthers met at the Shawnee Golf Course in Friendship, Ohio Wednesday evening.

Portsmouth won the two-team match shooting 186, with Clay following with a 204 team score.

Portsmouth’s A. Jones earned the low medalist crown in Wednesday’s match. He shot 41, good enough for six-over-par.

Portsmouth – 186

A. Jones, 41

William Sturgill, 44

Katey Pertueset, 47

Reese Johnson, 54

Clay – 204

Cline, 46

Phillips, 49

Armstrong, 51

Moore, 58

Caden Cline, 60

Hobbs, 63

