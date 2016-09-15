Local sports briefs

Minford Little League Board elections

Minford Little League will hold their annual elections for the 2017 Little League Board, Sunday, October 2, 2016 at the Minford Little League fields.

To be eligible to vote you must have volunteered at least eight hours at the fields, which includes, but is not limited to, managers, coaches, field maintenance workers, umpires, concession workers, board members and anyone else volunteering at least eight hours.

If you did not volunteer at least eight hours you can still run for the board but will not be able to vote.

Any questions concerning the Minford Little League Board elections can be directed to 740-285-2522.