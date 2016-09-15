Posted on by

Week 4 football schedule


Friday Times
Minford (2-1) at Northwest (0-3) 7:00
Fairland (0-3) at Waverly (3-0) 7:00
Oak Hill (1-2) at Symmes Valley (1-2) 7:00
Valley (0-3) at Raceland (4-0)

 7:00
Notre Dame (2-1) at Eastern (1-2) 7:00
Wellston (2-1) at West (1-2) 7:00
East (3-0) at Green (2-1) 7:00
Rock Hill (3-0) at Portsmouth (2-1)

 7:00
Piketon (2-1) at Southeastern (3-0)

 7:00
Ashland (1-2) at Ironton (1-2)

 7:00
Greenup Co. (2-2) at Lawrence Co. (2-2)

 7:00

Saturday

Wheelersburg (3-0) at North College Hill (1-2)

 2:00

