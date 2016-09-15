Week 4 football schedule

|Friday
|Times
|Minford (2-1) at Northwest (0-3)
|7:00
|Fairland (0-3) at Waverly (3-0)
|7:00
|Oak Hill (1-2) at Symmes Valley (1-2)
|7:00
|Valley (0-3) at Raceland (4-0)
|7:00
|Notre Dame (2-1) at Eastern (1-2)
|7:00
|Wellston (2-1) at West (1-2)
|7:00
|East (3-0) at Green (2-1)
|7:00
|Rock Hill (3-0) at Portsmouth (2-1)
|7:00
|Piketon (2-1) at Southeastern (3-0)
|7:00
|Ashland (1-2) at Ironton (1-2)
|7:00
|Greenup Co. (2-2) at Lawrence Co. (2-2)
|7:00
|
Saturday
|
Wheelersburg (3-0) at North College Hill (1-2)
|2:00