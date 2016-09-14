Local high school sports scores

The South Webster Jeeps remained undefeated in soccer Tuesday, picking up a 1-0 road victory over the Minford Falcons.

South Webster (7-0-1) revived the lone goal from Alex Blevins in the 55th minute. Devyn Coriell picked up the assist.

“In the second half, Alek finally was able to put a low and hard shot into the back of the net,” Jeeps head coach Corey Claxon said. “This was an exciting game and Minford did not quit until it was over. They put a lot of pressure on us the last 15 minutes, especially when Shane (Zimmerman) had to leave the game with an ankle injury.”

South Webster peppered the goal throughout the game, sending 19 shots toward the Minford net. However, the Jeeps early pressure and momentum didn’t turn into results until late in the game.

“I thought we came out strong, playing well in the first half,” Claxon said. “We were moving the ball around in the middle and going wide with it as well. We did everything but score it seemed and you have to give credit to Minford’s defense and keeper. All in all we came home with a good win.”

Box Score

South Webster 0 0 —1

Minford 0 0 — 0

Scoring Summary

Second half — Blevins (D. Coriell), 55:55

Saves — South Webster, T. Coriell 2; Minford, Gullett 9

VOLLEYBALL

Wheelersburg 3, Northwest 0

The Wheelersburg Pirates improved to 5-0 on the season after beating the Northwest Mohawks in straight sets Tuesday.

Wheelersburg, who is subsequently 5-0 in the conference, was led offensively by Makayla Akers and Ellie Ruby. Akers finished the game with 12 kills while Ruby recorded 18 points. Taylor McQuay also chipped in offensively, finishing with 12 points on the night.

Defensively, Ruby was all over the court for the Pirates, finishing with 17 digs.

Box Score

Wheelersburg def. Northwest 25-11, 25-10, 25-14

TENNIS

Wheelersburg 5, Valley 0

Lea Wright (Burg) def. Leen Heresh (Val) 6-2, 6-0

Katie Widdig (Burg) def. Shaylynn Baker (Val) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Kaitlyn Sommer (Burg) def. Hanah Hamilton (Val) 6-0, 6-0

Rachel Hooper/Alexis Vaughn (Burg) def. Kaylee Hammonds/Brooke Phillips (Val) 6-1, 6-0

Victoria Thomas/Alyssa Holcomb (Burg) def. Taylor Cophen/Billie Jean Jennice (Val) 6-0, 6-2

GOLF

SOC I Round Five Preview

Eastern 179, Western 184, Clay 190, Notre Dame 204, South Webster 211

Member schools of the SOC I met at the Shawnee Golf Course in Friendship, Ohio Tuesday evening for a tune-up as the fifth and final round of the SOC I Championship will be played Thursday evening.

The Eastern Eagles came out with the low score Tuesday evening as they shot 179 as a team. Western, of Latham, OH, followed five strokes behind, finishing with a 184.

Clay, Notre Dame and South Webster finished out the leaderboard scoring 190, 204 and 211 respectively.

Western’s Broc Jordan earned low medalist of the round five tune-up, as the Indian shot a one-over-par 36 in the match.

The fifth and final round for the SOC I Championship will tee-off Thursday at the Shawnee Golf Course in Friendship.

Eastern – 179

C. Haislop, 42

Q. Alley, 43

Myers, 44

C. Weaver, 50

E. Leist, 51

Cochenour, 53

Western – 184

B. Jordan, 36

E. Montgomery, 45

A. Jordan, 52

D. Lightle, 52

Furneau, 54

Humphrey, 55

Clay – 190

Phillips, 45

Cline, 47

Armstrong, 48

Mathias, 50

McGall, 53

Hudson, 58

Notre Dame – 204

S. Wilcox, 49

Speas, 50

Bennington, 52

T. Hash, 53

Redoutey, 63

Rodriguez, 70

South Webster – 211

B. Montgomery, 47

L. Collins, 50

J. Witter, 56

D. Bond, 58

Z. Barnett, 66

http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_PortsmouthDailyTimesmasthead_400x400-2.jpg

Additional high school sports scores

Daily Times Sports Report

Reach Chris Slone at 740-353-3101, ext 1930, or on Twitter @crslone.

Reach Chris Slone at 740-353-3101, ext 1930, or on Twitter @crslone.