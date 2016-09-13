Wheelersburg, East and Waverly earn AP rankings

Three local teams are represented in the first Associated Press weekly poll for the 2016 season. Wheelersburg, Sciotoville East and Waverly were all ranked after three weeks of play in the 2016 season.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) divides all high school football teams into seven divisions based on school population.

In Division V, the Wheelersburg Pirates are ranked second in the division, only trailing Coldwater. Wheelersburg and Coldwater met last year in the OHSAA football playoffs where the Cavaliers ended Wheelersburg’s season in a state semi-final matchup.

Wheelersburg earned 126 total points to land its number two ranking in Division V. The Pirates also received two first place votes in the poll.

The Pirates are 3-0 on the season. They started off the season with a 49-6 victory over the Ironton Fighting Tigers, which was followed by wins over Fairland (Proctorville) in week 2, 38-7 and then another win over the Portsmouth Trojans in week 3, 45-0.

Wheelersburg is the only team of the three area teams represented in the polls to be ranked in the top 10 of their division.

In Division VII, the East Tartans cracked the top 20 teams in the division, earning an 18th ranking. The Tartans, led by James Gifford, earned 15 total points in the highly contested Division VII rankings.

East has had an unblemished start to their season this year, going 3-0 in the first three weeks.

The Tartans defeated South Gallia at home, 49-16 in week 1. The following week, East went on the road to Lancaster, Ohio to defeat the Fisher Catholic Irish 38-0. Last week, the Tartans played host to the Alexander Spartans of Albany, OH, defeating them 15-8.

Finishing up the area teams earning a ranked position in their respective divisions, is Waverly in Division IV. The Tigers are 3-0 on the 2016 season. They started their current run on the road in Piketon, OH, where they defeated the Redstreaks 39-0 in a rivalry game. Following up the win at Piketon came another shutout victory for Waverly as they defeated Zane Trace of Chillicothe, OH 42-0. Facing another Chillicothe team in week 3, the Tigers defeated Unioto 33-13 to earn their third win of the season.

Led by coach Chris Crabtree, the Tigers are currently ranked 12th in Division IV, receiving 38 total points.

Reach Michael Hamilton at 740-353-3101, ext. 1931, or on Twitter @MikeHamilton82.

