Panthers win fan vote

Has summer officially ended? The 98-degree days suggest no, but the preparations for week 4 of the high-school football season suggests fall is in full swing.

Regardless of your weather requests (bring on the snow), I wanted to give a shout out to last week’s poll winner — the Chesapeake Panthers.

During the first three weeks of the season, I’ve personally conducted a poll of every local football game within The Daily Times’ area and last week, 65 people voted on the Chesapeake/Symmes Valley contest. The Panthers were overwhelming favorites, with 89 percent of the fans voting for Chesapeake.

While Panther fans deserve a shout out for their support, the participation numbers are still way to low. So this week, who ever has the most votes as of Thursday will get my support and I will pick them in our Gameday Gurus section. Anyone interested in voting can do so now on my Twitter feed (@crslone). There are several interesting games to choose from and feel free to vote on all the games.

Also, anyone who attends the various games is encouraged to take photographs and submit them to [email protected] or [email protected] We can’t guarantee we will use the photos but we will choose some to highlight in an upcoming edition of The Daily Times.

By Chris Slone [email protected]

Reach Chris Slone at 740-353-3101, ext 1930, or on Twitter @crslone.

