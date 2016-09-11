Friday night results

The East Tartans kept their undefeated streak alive Friday night after beating Alexander 15-8 at home.

East (3-0) was led by Deshaun Martin who rushed for 129 yards on 10 attempts. Akia Brown received 16 attempts on the ground, rushing for 91 yards and one touchdown.

Through the air, Drew Lowe only completed one pass but celebrated a touchdown after finding Kanyan Burton from 18 yards away.

Defensively, the Tartans recorded sevens sacks — led by Braidan Haney who added four sacks to his stat line.

Other Friday night scores

Reedsville Eastern 40, Green 0

The Green Bobcats suffered their first loss of the season Friday night, losing 40-0 at Reedsville Eastern.

Green (2-1) only managed 41 yards of total offense, 26 coming from Tyler Darnell. Defensively, the Bobcats struggled all night, allowing 432 total yards — 215 on the ground and 217 through the air.

Box Score



1 2 3 4 Final Green 0 0 0 0 0 Eastern 14 19 7 0 40

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

E: Josh Brewer 2 run (Jett Facemyer kick) 4:36

E: Corbett Catlett 49 pass from Jett Facemyer (Facemyer kick) 1:02

Second Quarter

E: Jon Wolfe 70 pass from Facemyer (Facemyer kick) 9:32

E: Brewer 5 run (kick failed) 4:02

E: Facemyer 1 run (kick failed) 1:50

Third Quarter

E: Facemyer 35 run (Mollie Maxon kick) 4:38

TEAM STATISTICS



Green Reedsville First Downs 3 20 Rush Att-Yds 26-26 36-215 Pass Comp-Att-Int 2-9-1 5-10-0 Pass Yards 15 217 Totals Yards 41 432 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0 Turnovers 1 0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

G: Tyler Darnell 9-26, Alec Smith 2-1, Tayte Carver 3-0, Alex Hughes 12-(-1). E: Josh Brewer 20-139, Jett Facemyer 9-59, Dylan Creath 3-13, Nate Durst 3-11, Nick Browning 1-(-7).

PASSING

G: Alex Hughes 2-9-1 15.

E: Jett Facemyer 5-10-0 217.

RECEIVING

G: Tyler McClain 1-11, Tyler Darnell 1-4.

E: Jon Wolfe 2-113, Corbett Catlett 2-92, Nate Durst 1-12.

Records

Green 2-1; Reedsville 1-2.

