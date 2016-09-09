Wheelersburg Pirates dominate Portsmouth Trojans

WHEELERSBURG — It was all Wheelersburg Friday evening at Ed Miller Stadium in Wheelersburg when the Pirates played host to the Portsmouth Trojans. Wheelersburg continued their dominance over Portsmouth in the classic southern Ohio rivalry between the two schools, finishing with a 45-0 win over the Trojans.

“I thought it was another outstanding execution standpoint by our kids and the game plan that we had,” Wheelersburg football coach Rob Woodward said. “We have a variety of offensive plays and then just trying to execute what we see on defense. I thought (offensive coordinator) Tom Kasky did an outstanding job calling what needed to be during the course of the game.”

Wheelersburg was excellent in execution on both sides of the ball, offense and defense.

The Wheelersburg defense held the Portsmouth offense in check for the majority of the game, only allowing two double-digit plays the entire game, a 46-yard run by Portsmouth running back Talyn Parker and a 29-yard pass to Ryan Williams from Luke Purdy.

Both double-digit gains by the Trojans came in the second quarter, where Portsmouth fell on the Wheelersburg 1-yard line as time expired in the half, which was as close as Portsmouth would get to putting points on the scoreboard against Wheelersburg.

Woodward was pleased with his team’s execution on both sides of the ball.

“Mack Dyer did an outstanding job of taking control of the offense and working with the offensive line,” Woodward said. “They responded to him. They were physical up front. Our running backs ran hard, Dominic Reyes, Keaton Newsome, I was just overall very pleased with both the run and pass standpoint from our ball club, defensively as well. It was just lights out as they recognized what they needed to do.”

While the Pirates earned their first shutout of the season, Woodward was content with just getting the win.

“‘W’, that’s I really care about,” Woodward said. “That’s why we continued to work coming out from the first half into the second half, trying to make sure our kids are mentally ready whenever the challenge does arrive.”

Portsmouth coach Aaron Duncan acknowledged Friday night’s loss to Wheelersburg was tough for him and his team.

“Hats off to Wheelersburg,” Duncan said. “Their kids came out and got an early lead and didn’t stop from that point. Our kids, they hung in there and continued to battle. There’s no quit in this team. We made some mistakes in the second half in special teams department.”

Portsmouth did not want to face a running clock against Wheelersburg, but faced that obstacle as well, once the game entered the second half, however Duncan believes his team will use this loss as a lesson and an opportunity to improve.

“We’ll learn from this and come back next week,” Duncan said. “Our kids, I’m confident that they’ll bounce back with resilience.”

Portsmouth was limited to 160 total yards of offense, with 124 coming on the ground and 36 in the air.

Parker led the Trojans in rushing, gaining 74 yards on 10 attempts, while Austin Lansing finished with 45 yards on 14 attempts.

Luke Purdy threw for 36 yards in the loss, connecting with Williams for 29 yards and Logan Carter for seven.

For the Pirates, Dominic Reyes led Wheelersburg with 71 of the 184 rushing yards for the Pirates. Reyes rushed five times.

Newsome rushed for 33 yards on six tries with a touchdown, while Dyer rushed four times for 25 yards and a pair of scores.

Dyer also threw for two scores, giving him four total touchdowns. He connected with Tanner Hold for one score and Newsome for the other.

Gage Salyers finished the night with 14 passing yards from one completion on five tries.

Next week, Wheelersburg will travel to play North College Hill for a rare Saturday afternoon game. The September 17 game will kickoff at 2 p.m.

Portsmouth will attempt to rally from their first loss of the 2016 season as they host Rock Hill Friday evening, September 16, 2016. Kickoff at the Trojan Coliseum in Portsmouth is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Box Score



1 2 3 4 Final Portsmouth 0 0 0 0 0 Wheelersburg 14 28 0 3 45

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

Wheelersburg – 6-yd run by Dyer 8:03 (PAT good)

Wheelersburg – 1-yd run by Dyer 5:14 (PAT good)

2nd Quarter

Wheelersburg – 7-yd run by Bivens 9:10 (PAT good)

Wheelersburg – 1-yd run by Newsome 6:31 (PAT good)

Wheelersburg – Holden 32-yd pass from Dyer 5:17 (PAT good)

Wheelersburg – Newsome 16-yd pass from Dyer 0:43.5 (PAT good)

4th Quarter

Wheelersburg – 24-yd field goal by Jalen Miller 3:50

Team Stats



Portsmouth Wheelersburg Rush Att-Yds 31-124 28-184 Pass Comp-Att-Int 2-6-0 11-22-0 Pass Yds 36 198 Total Yds 160 382

Individual Stats

Rushing – Portsmouth: Parker 10-74, Lansing 14-45, Purdy 7-5; Wheelersburg – Reyes 5-71, Newsome 6-33, Dyer 4-25, Salyers 6-25, Clevenger 3-17, Bivens 1-7, Carmichael 1-6, Lowery 2-0

Passing – Portsmouth: Purdy 2-6-36; Wheelersburg – Dyer 10-15-176, Salyers 1-5-14, Lowery 1-2-8

Receiving – Portsmouth: Williams 1-29, Carter 1-7; Wheelersburg – Holden 3-72, Bivens 4-56, Canary 2-32, Newsome 1-16, Darnell 1-14, Doerr 1-8

