Local area scores

The Wheelersburg Pirates advance to 4-0 overall with the same mark in conference play with a straight-set victory over the Oak Hill Oaks Thursday.

Wheelersburg was led by Makayla Akers who recorded 15 kills and contributed 12 points.

Defensively, Ellie Ruby led the Pirates with 15 digs while Mia Darnell added 11 to her stat line. Darnell also chipped in eight points.

Wheelersburg host Northwest at home Thursday.

Box Score

Wheelersburg def. Oak Hill 25-8, 25-14, 25-12

Records

Wheelersburg 4-0 (4-0); Oak Hill N/A

Clay 0, Notre Dame 3

The Notre Dame Titans picked up a rivalry win Thursday, beating the Clay Panthers in straight sets.

Clay (5-2, 3-1) was led by Jensen Warnock who recorded nine kills while leading the defensive effort with 16 digs. Delanie Gilliland, Taylor Lewis and Lynlee Wells recorded five kills each. Lila Brown dished out 24 assists.

Defensively, Shaelyn Vassar record 13 while Lila Brown contributed seven digs.

Box Score

Notre Dame won 3 sets to 0 (5-2 Record 3-1 in SOC I)

Records

Clay 5-2 (3-1); Notre Dame N/A

South Webster 3, Valley 0

The South Webser Jeeps beat the Valley Indians in straight sets Thursday night.

South Webster (5-3, 3-1) was lead by Hannah Spergin who scored 12 points from the service line, which included seven aces. Spergin also recorded seven digs on the defensive end. Brooklyn Sullivan led the defensive effort with 10 digs.

Offensively, Mikaylah Belford dished out 25 assists, which benifited Brooklyn Sullivan, Olivia Messer and Avery Zempter. Sullivan recorded 11 kills while Messer and Zempter recorded nine and seven kills respectively.

Box Score

South Webster def. Valley 25-13, 25-16, 25-15

Records

South Webster 5-3 (3-1); Valley N/A

Glenwood 3, East 0

The Glenwood (New Boston) Lady Tigers defeated the Sciotoville East Lady Tartans in three sets Thursday evening at East High Shool in Sciotoville, Ohio.

Glenwood’s Ali Hamilton finished the night with 10 kills, followed by Kaylee Stone who had nine kills and six aces.

Madision Salisbury earned the moniker of Miss Assist, generating 22 assists in the three set win over the Lady Tartans.

Box Score

Glenwood def. East 25-9, 25-11, 25-10

Records

Glenwood 6-2 (3-1 SOC)

Glenwood 3, St. Joe 0

From Wednesday, September 7

The Glenwood (New Boston) Lady Tigers defeated the St. Joe Lady Flyers three sets to none Wednesday evening in Ironton, Ohio.

Stone led the Lady Tigers with 15 kills and nine digs, while Hamilton followed with seven kills.

Salisbury had 30 assists for Glenwood in their win over St. Joe.

Box Score

Glenwood def. St. Joe 25-6, 25-17, 25-11

Soccer

Northwest 3, Waverly 0

The Northwest Mohawks defeated the Waverly Tigers Thursday evening at Northwest High School in McDermott, Ohio, 3-0.

“This was a hard fought game by both teams,” Northwest soccer coach Josh Keeney said. “We played really well as a team and it showed what that can do for you. Both teams played really hard and both defenses limited scoring opportunities.”

Northwest got the victory thanks in part to a hat trick performance by Tyler Webb.

Webb scored two goals in the first half, both unassisted. The first goal ame with 26:24 left in the first half and the second with 17:36 remaining in the half. Both goals came off break aways.

In the second half, Webb scored on a ball up the middle from Evan Throckmorton with 15:32 left in the match.

“Offensively, we didn’t have a lot of chances, but the few we did, we capitalized on,” Keeney said. “Our defense played really well and my keeper, Zach Smith, had some huge saves to keeps them scoreless. It was a total team effort.”

Box Score

Waverly 0 0 — 0

Northwest 2 1 — 3

First half: NW — Webb (unassisted), 26:24; NW — Webb (unassisted), 17:36

Second half: NW — Webb (Throckmorton), 15:32

TENNIS

Wheelersburg 3, Portsmouth 2

Chelsea Cartee (PHS) def. Katie Widdig (Burg) 6-2, 6-2

Kaitlyn Sommer (Burg) def. Lauren Coleman (PHS) 6-4, 6-1

Ireland Riley (PHS) def. Taylin Long (Burg) 6-0, 6-2

Rachel Hooper/Alexis Vaughn (Burg) def. Emily Hicks/Regan Campell (PHS) 6-2, 6-1

Victoria Thomas/Alyssa Holcomb (Burg) def. Rylee Morehead/Ashleigh Call 6-1, 6-4

Golf

SOC I Round 4

Western 181, Eastern 187, South Webster 201, Notre Dame 202, Clay 209

The fourth round of the SOC I Championship took place Thursday at the Elks Country Club in McDermott, Ohio. On a hot and sunny early Thursday evening, the Western Indians shot a 181 as a team to claim the fourth round of the SOC I Championship.

Eastern followed behind Western, shooting a 187, while South Webster finished third with a 201 team score. Notre Dame and Clay finished out the five teams in the round with 202 and 209 team scores respectively.

Western’s Eli Montgomery was the round’s low medalist, shooting a 38.

Green High School was also represented in the fourth round, but did not have enough golfers for a full team score.

Western – 181

E. Montgomery, 38

B. Jordan, 39

A. Jordan, 51

D. Lightle, 53

A. Humphrey, 59

M. Furneau, 70

Eastern – 187

Q. Alley, 43

C. Haislop, 45

C. Weaver, 49

E. Leist, 50

D. Myers, 51

A. Cochenour, 53

South Webster – 201

L. Collins, 46

B. Montgomery, 48

J. Witter, 51

R. Barnett, 56

D. Bond, 61

C. Millar, 70

Notre Dame – 202

T. Hash, 45

B. Bennington, 49

S. Wilcox, 53

J. Redoutey, 55

T. Speas, 57

C. Rodriguez, 68

Clay – 209

H. Mathias, 49

Cline, 50

Armstrong, 53

T. McCall, 57

Phillips, 59

C. Hudson, 61

Green – N/A

N. Weigand, 52

D. Ramey, 56

SOC II Round 2

Waverly 168, West 171, Wheelersburg 191, Minford 218, Valley 222, Northwest, 228

From September 1

The second round of the SOC II Championship took place Thursday, September 1, 2016 at the Shawnee Golf Course in Friendship, Ohio.

Waverly claimed the round with a 168 team score, followed by West with a 171 and Wheelersburg shooting a 191. Minford, Valley and Northwest rounded out the remaining teams with scores of 218, 222 and 228.

Portsmouth West’s Jordan Tieman was the round’s low medalist, shooting a 35.

Waverly – 168

Osborne, 39

C. Heffner, 40

E. Heffner, 43

Roberston, 46

Johnson, 47

Pulling, 89

West – 171

Tieman, 35

Knittel, 43

Whitt, 46

Cole, 47

Daniel, 49

Boggs, 50

Wheelersburg – 191

Dyer, 43

Guthrie, 45

McCorkle, 49

Stevenson, 54

Lewis, 56

Thompson, 59

Minford – 218

Fisher, 54

Hammond, 54

Simpson, 55

Belcher, 55

Riffe, 59

Vanhoose, 60

Valley – 222

Bloomfield, 49

Morrow, 57

Cunningham, 58

Williams, 58

Kuhn, 65

Northwest – 228

Golland, 51

E. Spencer, 53

Maddy, 59

F. Spencer, 65

By Chris Slone [email protected]

Reach Chris Slone at 740-353-3101, ext 1930, or on Twitter @crslone

Reach Chris Slone at 740-353-3101, ext 1930, or on Twitter @crslone