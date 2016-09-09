Jeeps beat Indians 7-1

The South Webster Jeeps improved to 6-0-1 on the season with a 7-1 victory over the Valley Indians at home Thursday.

Alex Blevins scored 10 seconds into the contest to give the Jeeps a lead they would never relinquish. Unlike previous contest, the Jeeps spread the scoring wealth around, as seven different players lit the lamp to score the seven South Webster goal.

“I’ve said before that we came out and scored early, but I really mean that this time,” Jeeps head coach Corey Claxon said. “Alek didn’t take long to put us on the board and there was no turning back after that. It was good to see all of the guys out on the field contributing tonight.”

The other six goals by South Webster were scored by Blake Fulk, Shane Zimmerman, Devyn Coriell, Daniel Allard, Braden Martin and Trevor Coriell. Martin finished with a goal and an assists.

South Webster finished the first round of their league play with a 3-0 record. The Jeeps will face Minford at home next week before traveling to Zane Trace a few days later.

Box Score

Valley Indians 0 1 — 1

South Webster Jeeps 5 2 — 7

First half: SW — Blevins (unassisted), 0:10; SW — Fulk (Shonkwiler), 1:10; SW — Zimmerman (Collins), 10:00; SW — D. Coriell (unassisted), 13:00; SW — Allard (Martin), 23:00.

Second half: SW — Martin (unassisted), 46:00; V — Jones, Austin (#18 Greathouse), 67:00; SW — T. Coriell, (unassisted), 77:00.

Saves: Donini (V) 4; T. Coriell (SW) 2, Henthorne (SW) 3, Ruth (SW).

By Chris Slone [email protected]

Reach Chris Slone at 740-353-3101, ext 1930, or on Twitter @crslone.

