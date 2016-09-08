Minford announces 2016 inductees

Four new names will be added to the Minford High School Athletic Wall of Fame Friday evening, September 9, 2016 during the school’s 11th Annual Athletic Wall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The ceremony will be held on the Minford High School football field, beginning at 6:45 p.m., roughly 15 minutes before the Falcons host Paint Valley in a varsity football game.

Three inductees, along with a historical inductee will round the list for the 2016 ceremony.

Carrie Brisker Purcell, Mamie Brisker Pettit and Lee Ann Shoemaker will all be inducted Friday, along with Merritt Hayward, the historical inductee.

Brisker Purcell, Class of 1994, earned a Minford record-breaking 12 varsity letters. During her career, she qualified three times for the State Regional Meet in cross country.

Brisker Purcell also earned honors on the hardwood, obtaining All-SOC honors all four years of high school. She also earned three All-District First Team selections, while also earning a special mention for All-State honors in 1994. Brisker Purcell finished her varsity basketball career with 1,068 points.

Upon completing her athletic career at Minford, Brisker Purcell held track records in the 400 meter dash, as well as the 800 meter run. She was a member of the 400 meter relay, 1,600 meter relay and the 3,200 meter relay record-holding team.

Brisker Purcell attended Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio. While at Shawnee, she was a four-year starter on the women’s basketball team, 1,000 point scorer and was a part of the 1999 National Championship, alongside her sister, Mamie.

Brisker Purcell is a member of the Shawnee State Hall of Fame and is in the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the 1999 National Championship team.

Mamie Brisker Pettit will join her sister Carrie on the Minford Athletic Wall of Fame. Brisker Pettit graduated from Minford in 1996 and was name SOC Player of the Year three times during her high school career. Brisker Pettit earned SOC Player of the Year for Volleyball in 1994 and in 1995. She also was named first team All-District and first team All-Ohio.

In basketball, Brisker Pettit was awarded first team All-SOC honors three times and first team All-District twice. She was named the SOC Player of the Year in basketball in 1996.

A three sport athlete, Brisker Pettit competed in track, along with basketball and volleyball. She continues to hold school records in the 1,600 meter run, the 3,200 meter run and the high jump. She is also a member of the record holding team in the 3,200 meter relay.

Brisker Pettit qualified for the State Track Meet in the 3,200 meter run and the 3,200 meter relay.

After high school, Brisker Pettit attended Shawnee State University, where she earned All-Conference honors. She was a member of the Shawnee women’s basketball team and was a part of the 1999 National Championship team.

While at Shawnee, Brisker Pettit was a two-time Conference Scholar Athlete and a two-time NAIA Scholar Athlete.

She was inducted into the Shawnee Hall of Fame and the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame.

Lee Ann Shoemaker earned 12 varsity letters before graduating from Minford in 1993. She was a member of the Minford volleyball, basketball and softball teams. She was a member of three district championship teams during her senior year.

In volleyball, she was named first team All-SOC twice as well as first team All-District twice and a second team All-Ohio nod. In 1992, she was the SOC Player of the Year and made first team All-State.

Shoemaker was an All-SOC and first team All-District player twice in basketball.

While on the softball diamond, Shoemaker was a two-time first team All-SOC selection and earned Player of the Year for the SOC in 1993.

Shoemaker attended Marietta College after high school, where she was a two-sport athlete and earned a total of eight varsity letters at the college, in volleyball and softball.

Shoemaker holds the college’s record for career kills and career attacks and a single season record for kills. She was also named to the second team All-OAC in 1996.

While playing softball at Marietta Shoemaker earned first team All-OAC and first team All-Region distinctions in 1995. She is currently second for all time hits, doubles and batting average at Marietta. Shoemaker ended her softball career with a .374 batting average.

Shoemaker was inducted into the Marietta College Hall of Fame and earned the prestigious Betty Cleland Award for Best Female Athlete.

Merritt Hayward is the 2016 historical candidate. He was a graduate of Minford High School in 1951 and earned four letters in basketball. Hayward was the captain of the 1951 Falcon basketball team that finished their season with a 25-2 record. Scoring 400 points in his career, Hayward joined the United States Navy after graduation, serving two years.

Hayward attended and then graduated from Ohio University after his time with the Navy, where he became an educator. He taught for 23 years at South Webster High School and served as their basketball coach for 13 years.

A catered reception for the ceremony will be held from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. in the middle school cafeteria, in which the public is invited to attend and meet the 2016 inductees.

http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Minford-1.jpg

By Michael Hamilton [email protected]

Reach Michael Hamilton at 740-353-3101, ext. 1931, or on Twitter @MikeHamilton82.

Reach Michael Hamilton at 740-353-3101, ext. 1931, or on Twitter @MikeHamilton82.