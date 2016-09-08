Posted on by


Chris Slone

Sports Editor

Michael Hamilton

Sports Writer

Chris Smith

98.3 Pulse FM

Portia Williams

Content Producer

Nikki Blankenship

Circulation
Last Week 11-2 9-4 8-5 12-1 9-4
Overall 21-4 17-8 16-9 19-6 17-8
Portsmouth at Wheelersburg Wheelersburg Wheelersburg Wheelersburg Portsmouth Wheelersburg
Paint Valley at Minford Paint Valley Minford Paint Valley Paint Valley Minford
Northwest at Huntington Ross Huntington Ross Northwest Huntington Ross Huntington Ross Huntington Ross
Notre Dame at Grove City Christian Notre Dame Notre Dame

Notre Dame

 Notre Dame Notre Dame
Oak Hill at Rock Hill Rock Hill Rock Hill Rock Hill Rock Hill Rock Hill
Raceland at Greenup Co. Raceland Raceland Greenup Co. Greenup Co. Greenup Co.
Symmes Valley at Chesapeake Chesapeake Chesapeake Chesapeake Chesapeake Symmes Valley
Eastern at Southeastern Southeastern Southeastern Eastern Eastern Southeastern
Alexander at East East East Alexander East East
Ironton at Fairland Ironton Fairland Ironton Fairland Ironton
Green at Reedsville Eastern Reedsville Eastern Green Green Green Green
Coal Grove at West Coal Grove West Coal Grove West Coal Grove
Valley at Piketon Valley Piketon Piketon Piketon Valley
Waverly at Unioto Unioto Waverly Waverly Unioto Waverly

