|
Chris Slone
Sports Editor
|
Michael Hamilton
Sports Writer
|
Chris Smith
98.3 Pulse FM
|
Portia Williams
Content Producer
|
Nikki Blankenship
Circulation
|Last Week
|11-2
|9-4
|8-5
|12-1
|9-4
|Overall
|21-4
|17-8
|16-9
|19-6
|17-8
|Portsmouth at Wheelersburg
|Wheelersburg
|Wheelersburg
|Wheelersburg
|Portsmouth
|Wheelersburg
|Paint Valley at Minford
|Paint Valley
|Minford
|Paint Valley
|Paint Valley
|Minford
|Northwest at Huntington Ross
|Huntington Ross
|Northwest
|Huntington Ross
|Huntington Ross
|Huntington Ross
|Notre Dame at Grove City Christian
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Oak Hill at Rock Hill
|Rock Hill
|Rock Hill
|Rock Hill
|Rock Hill
|Rock Hill
|Raceland at Greenup Co.
|Raceland
|Raceland
|Greenup Co.
|Greenup Co.
|Greenup Co.
|Symmes Valley at Chesapeake
|Chesapeake
|Chesapeake
|Chesapeake
|Chesapeake
|Symmes Valley
|Eastern at Southeastern
|Southeastern
|Southeastern
|Eastern
|Eastern
|Southeastern
|Alexander at East
|East
|East
|Alexander
|East
|East
|Ironton at Fairland
|Ironton
|Fairland
|Ironton
|Fairland
|Ironton
|Green at Reedsville Eastern
|Reedsville Eastern
|Green
|Green
|Green
|Green
|Coal Grove at West
|Coal Grove
|West
|Coal Grove
|West
|Coal Grove
|Valley at Piketon
|Valley
|Piketon
|Piketon
|Piketon
|Valley
|Waverly at Unioto
|Unioto
|Waverly
|Waverly
|Unioto
|Waverly