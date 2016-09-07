Local area scores

The South Webster Jeeps kept their undefeated streak alive after beating the Jackson Ironmen 5-0 in a soccer match Tuesday at South Webster.

Alek Blevins led the way with a natural hat trick while also adding one assists. The other two goals came via Shane Zimmerman who also added one assists.

Zimmerman actually kicked off the scoring, lighting the lamp twice in a six minute span. Then Blevins found the back of the net on three consecutive goals to complete the natural hat trick.

“Jackson came (Tuesday) with a couple quality wins over Minford and Waverly, so we knew we needed to be ready to go,” Jeeps head coach Corey Claxon said. “I thought we created some good opportunities and were able to finish as well. Shane (Zimmerman) and Alek (Blevins) were working especially well together tonight and they are a dangerous combination for other teams …

“Trevor (Corriell) did a nice job for us in the net as usual and came up with a few saves to keep the shutout.”

Corriell finished the game with six saves. South Webster will remain home Thursday as the Valley Indians come to town. The game is schedule to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Box Score

Jackson Ironmen 0 0 — 0

South Webster Jeeps 3 2 — 5

Scoring Summary

First half: SW — Zimmerman, Shane (Shonkwiler, Matthew), 14:00; SW — Zimmerman, Shane ( Blevins, Alek), 20:00; SW — Blevins, (Zimmerman), 23:00.

Second Half: SW — Blevins (unassisted), 45:00; SW — Blevins, (unassisted), 66:00.

Saves: Southard (Jack) 8; Coriell, (SW) 6.

Northwest 5, West 0

The Northwest Mohawks defeated the Portsmouth West Senators Tuesday evening 5-0.

“We came out strong in (the) first half and got an early lead, which helped us slow down the game and play more possession,” Northwest soccer coach Josh Keeney said. “The defense played well again for us and has been improving every game.”

Northwest’s Austin Slusher finished with a hat trick against the Senators. Slusher found an opening in the West goal three times in the first half. The first goal came unassisted off a rebound of another shot taken with about 32:46 remaining in the first half. Slusher’s second goal came with 27:08 left in the first half off a cross from the corner, assisted by Mason Campbell. Slusher’s final goal came from an assist by Tyler Webb with 19:32 remaining in the half.

Tyler Webb and Zach Smith also added goals for the Mohawks. Webb hit his goal with 24:44 left in the first half, while Smith’s goal came unassisted in the second half – the only goal in the second – after he beat a defender one-on-one.

Damien Williams got the assist on Webb’s goal.

The Mohawks will hit the pitch again Thursday evening when they host the Waverly Tigers. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

West will travel to Minford Thursday evening to face the Mighty Minford Falcons. The SOC contest between the Senators and Falcons has a scheduled start time of 7 p.m., pending the finish of the West and Minford girls soccer match that is scheduled to begin at 5:30.

Box Score

West — 0 0 — 0

Northwest — 4 1 — 5

South Point 6, Glenwood 4

After entering the halftime break trailing the South Point Pointer by three goals, 4-1, the Glenwood (New Boston) Tigers rallied in the second half to close the South Point lead before eventually falling to the Pointers, 6-4.

“We made mistakes, but our guys kept working and played well together,” Glenwood soccer coach Greg Mauk said. “We played a great second half.”

Three of Glenwood’s four goals came in the final 40 minutes of the match.

Glenwood’s Drake Truitt finished the game with a hat trick, scoring three goals, one in the first half with 3:01 remaining in the first and then two goals in the second half with 31:02 and 15:47 left in the game respectively.

Kade Conley gave the assist to Truitt’s first goal, with the other two coming unassisted.

Conley also found the back of the net in the second half, scoring on a throw-in from Isaac Erks with about 25:00 remaining in the match.

“Isaac Erks did a great job leading our defense to give us a chance in the second half,” Mauk said. “South Point did a really good job withstanding our late run.”

Glenwood will travel to Wheelersburg Thursday evening to take on the Pirates at Ed Miller Stadium in Wheelersburg, Ohio. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Volleyball

West 3, Northwest 0

The West Senators defeated the Northwest Mohawks in straight sets Tuesday night to improve to 6-1 on the season while sporting a perfect 3-0 SOC mark.

Hannah Dixon led the Senators offense with eight aces while contributing four kills. The net front presence all night was Terra Bricker who recorded 12 kills while blocking six shots. Kayleigh Coleman led West with 12 assists while Gracie Evans sparked the defense with a team-high nine digs.

“We’re playing well together, staying focused and finishing games,” Senators head coach Brittany Sessor said. “Every member on the team is putting forth their best effort and everyone is working toward the same goal. We’re on the right track and it’s important we stay on this same route.”

Box Score

West def. Northwest 25-13, 25-9, 25-13

Glenwood 3, Symmes Valley 2

The Glenwood (New Boston) Lady Tigers defeated the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings in five sets, Tuesday evening at Glenwood High School in New Boston, Ohio.

Glenwood’s Salisbury had 35 assists in the three set to two set victory over Symmes Valley.

Hamilton led the Lady Tigers with 22 kills, 12 blocks and 13 digs, while Stone amassed 14 kills, 11 digs while serving up five aces to the Lady Vikings.

The Lady Tigers will travel to Sciotoville Thursday evening to play the East Lady Tartans in another SOC match. First serve is set for 5:30 p.m. at East High School.

Wheelersburg 3, Minford 0

The Wheelersburg Pirates kept their perfect record alive during the early portion of the 2016 campaign by beating the Minford Falcons in straight sets Tuesday night.

Wheelersburg (3-0, 3-0) was led by Ellie Ruby who recorded 18 digs defensively while contributing 12 points. Offensively, Makayla Akers recorded 10 kills while Abbie Kallner led the team in assists with 23. Kallner also contributed 11 points.

Box Score

Wheelersburg def. Minford 25-15, 25-21, 25-23

Clay 3, Green 0

The Clay Panthers notched another win Tuesday night, beating the Green Bobcats in straight sets.

Delanie Gilliland led Clay with 15 kills and nine aces. Jensen Warnock also had a strong night offensively, recording 14 kills while contributing six digs on the defensive end. The Panthers had two facilitators throughout the evening as Jaelyn Warnock finished with a team-high 16 assists while Lila Brown finished one shy of Warnock at 15. Brown also recorded five assists.

Defensively, Shaelyn Vassar led the Panthers with 11 digs with Skylar Artis finishing with eight on the evening.

Box Score

Clay def. Green 25-11, 25-4, 25-9

TENNIS

Portsmouth 4, Valley 1

Chelsea Cartee (PHS) def. Leen Heresh (VHS) 6-4, 6-2

Shaylynn Baker (VHS) def. Lauren Coleman (PHS) 6-0, 6-2

Ireland Riley (PHS) def. Taylor Copen (VHS) 6-1, 6-2

Emily Hicks/Ryann Campbell (PHS) def. Billie Jean Jennice/Brooke Phillips (VHS) 6-0, 6-1

Rylee Moorhead/Ashleigh Call (PHS) def. Kariah Humston/Kaylee Hammonds (VHS) Forfeit due to heat Illness

Wheelersburg 5, Waverly 0

Lea Wright (Burg) def. Rebekah Holt (Wav) 6-0, 6-0

Katie Widdig (Burg) def. Megan Long (Wav) 6-0, 6-2

Kaitlyn Sommer (Burg) def. Hagen Childers (Wav) 6-1, 6-0

Rachel Hooper/Alexis Vaughn (Burg) def. Heidi Lamerson/Natalie Fish (Wav) 6-1, 6-2

Victoria Thomas/Alyssa Holcomb def. Hope Wilburn/Shounda Nibert (Wav) 6-1, 6-1

Golf

SOC I Round 4 Preview

Western 181, Eastern 192, Notre Dame 194, Clay 201, South Webster 215

With only two rounds remaining in the SOC I Championship, the member schools of Division I of the conference met at the Elks Country Club Golf Course Tuesday, in a preview for Round 4 in the SOC I Championship.

The Western Indians came out on top of the leaderboard in Tuesday’s preview, with an 11-stroke lead over second place.

The Indians finished with a 181 team score, followed by the Eastern Eagles of Beaver, Ohio, who shot a 192. Notre Dame finished third after they shot a 194. Clay and South Webster rounded out the remaining teams, shooting 201 and 215 respectively.

Once again, Western’s Eli Montgomery was the match’s low medalist, shooting a two-over 38 in the hot and humid weather in McDermott, OH.

Round 4 of the SOC I Championship will be held Thursday, September 8 at the Elks Country Club Golf Course in McDermott.

Western – 181

E. Montgomery, 38

B. Jordan, 41

D. Lightle, 50

A. Jordan, 52

M. Furneau, 71

Eastern – 192

Q. Alley, 44

C. Haislop, 46

Leist, 48

Weaver, 54

Myers, 58

A. Cochenour, 63

Notre Dame – 194

S. Wilcox, 44

B. Bennington, 48

T. Hash, 48

J. Redoutey, 54

T. Speas, 64

C. Rodriguez, 70

Clay – 201

Armstrong, 45

H. Mathias, 49

C. Hudson, 53

Phillips, 54

Cline, 55

T. McCall, 58

South Webster – 215

L. Collins, 44

J. Witter, 54

D. Bond, 55

B. Montgomery, 62

Z. Barnett, 65

Daily Times Sports Report

