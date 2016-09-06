Area high school sports scores

Soccer

Glenwood 1, Valley 0

The Glenwood (New Boston) Tigers defeated the Lucasville Valley Indians Thursday evening, September 1, 2016, 1-0 at Valley High School in Lucasville, Ohio.

Only one goal broke the plane of the goals Thursday, when Glenwood’s Drake Truitt found the back of the net with 24:45 left in the second half.

Truitt was assisted by Kade Conley on the goal.

“Both teams played well,” Glenwood soccer coach, Greg Mauk said. “I thought our offense played a good game even in only scoring one goal.”

Mauk said the lone Tiger goal didn’t come easy, citing the tough play by Valley’s defense.

“I give Valley’s defense a lot of credit,” Mauk added. “They made it very difficult for us to score.”

Glenwood will return to the pitch Thursday, September 8, 2016 when they visit the Wheelersburg Pirates. The match has a scheduled start time for 7 p.m.

The Valley Indians will be in action Thursday as well, visiting the South Webster Jeeps.

Volleyball

Portsmouth 3, Ironton 2

The Portsmouth Lady Trojans met the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers Thursday evening in Ironton, Ohio, where Portsmouth finished up with a three sets to two win over Ironton.

Portsmouth won the first and second sets 25-14 and 25-11.

Ironton blocked the Portsmouth attempt at a three-set sweep by winning the third set 28-26.

The Lady Fighting Tigers evened it all up in the fourth set in another close call, 25-23.

A fifth and final set would be needed to determine the winning team in the match.

Portsmouth broke Ironton’s momentum by winning the fifth set 16-14 and claiming the match three sets to two.

Lady Trojan Aiden Fields had 14 points in the match, including three aces. She also added 27 kills for Portsmouth.

Baleigh Bradley added 11 digs for the Lady Trojans.

Allison Douthat was “Miss Assist” for Portsmouth, netting 35 assists in the match, along with 14 points, including two aces.

With the win, the Lady Trojans improve to 3-1 on the season (3-0 OVC) and will host Gallipolis Thursday evening with a 5:30 p.m. start.

Ironton will host Chesapeake Thursday evening with a 5:30 p.m. scheduled start.

