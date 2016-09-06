Davenport wins ‘Rumble’

Portsmouth Raceway Park welcomed the Lucas Oil Late Model Series Saturday for the annual running of The Pepsi 60 “River Days Rumble” paying $12,000 to win.

Jonathan Davenport took the checkered flag in an intense race that had four different leaders and a great three-car battle for the lead from lap 23 through lap 46.

The field brought out its best for the feature with bold moves beginning at the initial drop of the green.

Jackie Boggs went from the outside of row two, dove to the bottom entering turn one, made it three wide, and wound up leading the first lap. The Grayson, KY native would lead the first 11 circuits but would eventually have issues with a lapped car that would end his race.

Boggs’ departure handed the top spot over to Dennis Erb, Jr. who would pace the field over the next 18 laps. Erb kept his machine on the bottom through the turns leaving the topside of the track open for rim-riding Tim McCreadie who would motor past Erb on the high side taking the lead on lap 29.

McCreadie, Erb, and Davenport would race hard for the point over the next 17 laps. Davenport kept banging the cushion and would eventually drive past both McCreadie and Erb on the outside to take the lead.

Davenport claimed command on lap 42 and would hold on to the finish. Erb got back around McCreadie to take second. McCreadie would finish third. Earl Pearson, Jr. placed fourth.

Rod Conley of Wheelersburg was the highest finishing local. The former PRP track champion got as high as second earlier in the race and would eventually place fifth.

Steve Francis, Devin Moran, Jimmy Owens, R.J. Conley, and Don O’Neal rounded out the top 10. The next five were Mark Frazier, Darrell Lanigan, Scott Bloomquist, Ben Adkins, and Devin Gilpin. Placing 16th through 20th were Shannon Thornsberry, Brandon Sheppard, Audie Swartz, Jackie Boggs, and Nick Bocook. Delmas Conley, Kyle Hardy, Colton Flinner, and Kenny Christy made up the remainder of the field.

Bloomquist’s streak of three straight Lucas Oil wins at PRP was snapped, but Bloomquist bounced back on Sunday at Tyler County Speedway in West Virginia to win the Hillbilly Hundred.

In the R.W. Rental Supplies Modified Division Saturday night at Portsmouth Raceway Park. Beaver, KY’s Ervin Vance rebounded to take the win. Vance had experienced motor problems the previous two weeks, but he had no issues this past weekend leading every lap of the A-Main.

Quick-qualifier Brian Skaggs placed second with Jeremy Rayburn, Justin Cooper, and Justin Jacobs rounding out the top five. Jim Barnett, Davey Warnock, James Grigsby, David McWilliams, and Jody Puckett made up the rest of the top 10. McWilliams was the Markwest Ranger Pipeline Hard Charger advancing 10 positions.

Zack Pendleton was once again the winner in the M & M Inflatables Bomber Division. Shane Pendleton, Wayne Hughes, Rick Butler, Mike Drake, Joey Clark, Adam Wills, Matthew McClain, and Bobby McClain II rounded out the field.

PRP will be off this coming weekend but will return to action on September 17th. That one night will be Pepsi Employee Night, Shawnee State University Night, as well as Boy and Girl Scouts Night all presented by Vallery Chevrolet of Waverly.

On the card will be Giovanni’s Pizza Late Models, R.W. Rental and Supplies Modifieds, O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Late Models, Sport Mods, as well as M & M Inflatables Bombers.

The starting grid for The Pepsi 60 “Rumble on the River” circles the track before the race’s intitial green flag. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Starting-Grid.jpg The starting grid for The Pepsi 60 “Rumble on the River” circles the track before the race’s intitial green flag.