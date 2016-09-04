Tigers blast Pioneers 42-0

Clayton Howell threw five touchdown passes, three in the direction of Cade Marquez as the Waverly Tigers beat the Zane Trace Pioneers 42-0 Friday to move to 2-0 on the season.

Howell completed 78 percent (18-for-23) of his passes for 297 yards and the aforementioned five touchdowns. Howell and Marquez were on point throughout the night as seven of Howells completions found the hands of Marquez who finished the game with 118 yards and the three scores.

Howell and Marquez connected on the first two touchdowns of the night, a 54-yard bomb and a 19-yard strike. Howell then found Gilbert to close the first half, a 1-yard connection, before finding Marquez from 11 yards out to begin the third quarter. Howell’s last touchdown pass came in the third quarter, a 8-yard connection to Easton Wolf.

Drew Harris was the leading rusher for Waverly, amassing 82 yards on 12 attempts.

Box Score



1 2 3 4 Final Zane Trace 0 0 0 0 0 Waverly 7 14 14 7 42

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Waverly – Marquez 54 yd pass from Howell (Teeters kick), 2:15

Second Quarter

Waverly — Marquez 19 yd pass from Howell (conversion failed), 8:58

Waverly — Tariq Gilbert 1 yd pass from Clayton Howell (conversion successful), 1:23

Third Quarter

Waverly — Marquez 11 yd pass from Howell (Teeters kick), 8:54

Waverly — Wolf 8 yd pass from Howell (Teeters kick), 4:07

Fourth Quarter

Waverly — Drew Kritzwiser 8 yd run (Teeters kick), 9:03

TEAM STATISTICS



Zane Trace Waverly First Downs 10 21 Rush Att-Yds 34-66 27-149 Pass Comp-Att-Int 6-13-1 18-24-0 Pass Yards 51 297 Totals Yards 117 446 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Turnovers 1 0 Penalties-Yards 2-14 9-95

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Zane Trace: Harris 13-42, Games 8-26, Palmer 7-20, Congrove 4-5, Rittenhouse 1-4, Place 1-2; Waverly: Harris 12-79, Kritzeiser 5-30, Howell 5-20, Payne 4-17, 1-3.

PASSING — Zane Trace: Harris 6-13-51; Waverly: Howell 18-23-297, Snodgrass 0-1.

RECEIVING — Zane Trace: Shanton 4-37, Waller 1-12, Pillow 1-2; Waverly: Marquez 7-118, Jordan 4-79, Wolf 2-40, T. Gilbert 2-25, F. Gilbert 1-25, Moore 1-14, Harris 1-(-4).

Records

Zane Trace 1-1; Waverly 2-0.

By Chris Slone [email protected]

Reach Chris Slone at 740-353-3101, ext 1930, or on Twitter @crslone.

