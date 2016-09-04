Green improves to 2-0

The Green Bobcats have won a total of two games over the past two seasons. However, this isn’t same team from years past. Green racked up over 400 totals yards to beat the Hannan Wildcats 60-0 Friday night to improve to 2-0 on the young season.

The Bobcats did most of their damage on the ground, rushing 54 times for 386 yards. Tyler Darnell was the leading rusher for Green, totaling 187 yards on 24 attempts while finding the endzone four times.

As the Bobcats were putting up 18 points in the opening quarter, Darnell scored from 9 yards out before once again finding the endzone less than three minutes later, coming from 12 yards away. Darnell added his third touchdown in the second quarter with seven seconds remaining before the intermission. His fourth touchdown came three minutes into the third quarter, a 3-yard run to give Green a commanding 26-0 lead.

The other rusher that topped the century mark for the Bobcats was quarterback Alex Hughes, who rushed 13 times for 105 yards. Hughes also found the endzone from 7 yards out in the third quarter.

Defensively, Green stifled Hannan throughout the contest. The Wildcats managed 57 yards on the ground and 92 through the air. While limiting Hannan’s offensive production, Green was also opportunistic as the Bobcats forced six turnovers — three interceptions and three fumbles.

The 2-0 Bobcats will look to keep their undefeated streak alive as Green visits Reedsville Eastern Friday.

Box Score



1 2 3 4 Final Green 18 6 24 12 60 Hannan 0 0 0 0 0

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

G: Darnell 9 run (Alex Hughes run) 7:15

G: Darnell 12 run (Hughes run) 4:32

G: Safety 3:41

Second Quarter

G: Darnell 7 run (run failed) 0:07.3

Third Quarter

G: Darnell 3 run (Hughes run) 9:12

G: Hughes 7 run (Darnell run) 5:27

G: Alec Smith 2 run (Tayte Carver run) 4:30

Fourth Quarter

G: Smith 5 run (run failed) 10:42

G: Brayden Bush 22 INT return (run failed) 6:38

TEAM STATISTICS



Green Hannan First Downs 18 8 Rush Att-Yds 54-386 18-57 Pass Comp-Att-Int 2-5-0 8-21-3 Pass Yards 25 92 Totals Yards 401 149 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 4-3 Turnovers 0 6 Penalties-Yards 13-100 7-46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING —G: Tyler Darnell 24-187, Alex Hughes 13-105, Alec Smith 10-45, Tayte Carver 5-37, Tyler McClain 2-12. H: Aaron Turner 3-41, D.C. Janicker 3-15, Michael Lowe 4-9, Stephan Berry 2-4, Jordan Fitzwater 1-4, Logan Nibert 3-(-5), Matt Qualls 2-(-11).

PASSING — G: Alex Hughes 2-5-0 25. H: Logan Nibert 4-10-2 50, Matt Qualls 4-11-1 42.

RECEIVING — G: Tyler McClain 1-17, Alec Smith 1-5. H: Michael Lowe 3-33, Dominic Burris 2-42, Isaiah White 1-17, Stephan Berry 1-8, Jordan Fitzwater 1-(-8).

Records

Green 2-0; Hannan 0-2.

