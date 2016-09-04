Hornets sting Indians 41-7

LUCASVILLE — If this was their first game, look out numbers 2-to-9.

The Coal Grove Hornets looked to be in midseason form in their season opening games as they dominated the Lucasville Valley Indians 41-7 on Friday.

The Hornets racked up 391 total yards including 310 on the ground. Tanner Henry ran 15 times for 84 yards and two touchdowns, Kim Baldwin had 79 yards on 13 carries with a TD, and Jacob Clark seven tries fro 62 yards and a score.

Quarterback Matty Cordle was 5-of-5 passing for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Chase McKnight caught three passes for 63 yards and two scores.

While the offense was rolling, the defense was nearly impregnable. The Hornets gave up 17 net yards rushing and 15 passing for 32 total yards. The Indians had just four first downs.

The Hornets went 60 yards in just three plays on their first possession. Cordle hit McKnight with a 40-yard scoring pass and Jeb Jones kicked the conversion for a 7-0 lead.

A 54-yard kickoff return by Gabe Streeter to the Hornets’ 26-yard line set up Valley’s lone score. Dalton Howard hit Christian Breech with a 15-yard pass as Valley took six plays to score and tied the game at 7-7.

Coal Grove came right back with a 65-yard, 6-play march capped by Clark’s 30-yard scoring run. Jones’ kick made it 14-7 at the 4:01 mark.

Kimo Baldwin partially blocked a Valley punt and the Hornets went just 21 yards in four plays with Henry going 2-yards to make it 20-7 just 30 seconds in to the second quarter.

After a Valley punt, Coal Grove drove 71 yards in 12 plays to lead 27-7 with 3:47 left in the half. Henry did the scoring honors with a 6-yard run.

Clark’s interception moments later gave the ball to the Hornets at the 45. Baldwin ran the final 2 yards of a 55-yard, 6-play drive and it was 34-7 at the half.

Coal Grove created a running clock with 5:08 left in the third quarter as Cordle hit McKnight with a 16-yard TD pass.

Coal Grove visits Portsmouth West next Friday.

Box Score



1 2 3 4 Final Coal Grove 14 20 7 0 41 Valley 7 0 0 0 7

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

CG — Chase McKnight 40 pass from Matty Cordle (Jeb Jones kick) 9:23

V — Christian Breech 15 pass from Dalton Howard (Tanner Spradlin kick) 6:26

CG — Jacob Clark 30 run (Jeb Jones kick) 4:01

Second Quarter

CG — Tanner Henry 2 run (kick failed) 11:30

CG — Tanner Henry 6 run (Jeb Jones kick) 3:47

CG — Kimo Baldwin 2 run (Jeb Jones kick) 0:37

Third Quarter

CG — Chase McKnight 16 pass from Matty Cordle (Jeb Jones kick) 5:08

TEAM STATISTICS



Coal Grove Valley First Downs 24 4 Rush Att-Yds 48-310 27-17 Pass Comp-Att-Int 5-6-0 4-7-1 Pass Yards 81 15 Totals Yards 391 32 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0 Turnovers 0 1 Penalties-Yards 4-35 10-85

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — CG: Tanner Henry 15-84, Kimo Baldwin 13-79, Jacob Clark 7-62, Daniel Rutherford 4-45, Dylan Malone 2-12, Kyle Sites 3-12, Chase McKnight 2-10, Matty Cordle 1-4, Austin Stormes 1-2. V: Jesse Jones 5-16, Gabe Streeter 11-14, J.T. Ward 5-2, Andrew Shope 2-minus 3, Dalton Howard 4-minus 12.

PASSING — CG: Matty Cordle 5-5-0 for 81 yards and 2 TDs. V: Dalton Howard 3-4-0 for 12 yards, Andrew Shope 1-3-1 for 3 yards.

RECEIVING — CG: Chase McKnight 3-63, Daniel Rutherford 1-17, Nathan Harrison 1-1. V: Christian Breech 1-15, Gabe Streeter 3-0.

Records

Coal Grove 1-0; Valley 0-2.