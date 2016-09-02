Titans dominate Greyhounds

PORTSMOUTH- Notre Dame came into Friday evening’s game against the Manchester Greyhounds looking to make a statement. They were coming off a heartbreaking single score loss to Southern in week one. Coach Bob Ashley and company also remembered the thrilling, high scoring affair between the Titans and Greyhounds last season.

So, when Sam Kayser ran in the very first kick off of the game for a 74-yard touchdown, Notre Dame knew they couldn’t let up. Kayser would return a punt for a 47-yard touchdown later in the quarter next for the Titans, and then top off his quarter with a 55-yard touchdown run to put the Titans up 21-0.

Notre Dame would keep up the offensive show throughout the night. By the end of the first quarter, they took a commanding 35-0 lead which would start up the running clock. By the end of the game they boasted a 59-0 final score.

Kayser would finish the game with 244 yards of total offense and three touchdowns on the night. Isiah Johnson crossed the goal line four times himself while accumulating 129-yards on the ground.

“They both had fantastic nights out there,” said Coach Ashley. “Sam did a bit of everything for us. Isiah did a really nice job on the ground as well as a good job blocking on the edge. You also have to give him a lot of credit, he runs with a lot of power.”

In addition to Johnson’s bruising running and Kayser’s big game, Ben Mader also helped the effort for Notre Dame with 79-yards of his own and a touchdown.

Despite not completing a pass, Drew Cassidy showcased his leg. He executed every PAT, oftentimes giving Manchester bad field position and hit a whopping 43-yard field goal early in the third quarter.

“It’s always good in these games where you feel like you can try something you wouldn’t normally attempt to give it a go,” explained Ashley. “So we let him try a long field goal and he really got his leg into it.”

Defensively, the Titans were just as dominating. They allowed only 52 total yards of offense, while accumulating four sacks, recovering three fumbles, and picking off Manchester quarterback Nick Woolard.

“I have to give all the credit in the world to our defensive coordinator Bubba Webb,” remarked Ashley. “He had a really nice week of film study and found their tendencies. Our kids were really prepared because of his good work.”

Notre Dame is now 1-1 on the year and will travel to Grove City to face off against the Grove City Christian Eagles next week.

“Our first win will do us a lot of good,” said Ashley. “We had a great week of practice and we were really disappointed in last week’s performance. The kids turned it around and really showed the kind of football they can play tonight. In the next week we will break down Grove City’s game and start all over in the preparation process.”

Box Score



1 2 3 4 Final Manchester 0 0 0 0 0 Notre Dame 35 7 3 14 59

Individual Stats

Rushing- Manchester: Neely 11-13, Arias 7-11, Woolard 8-9 , Reed 1-5, Baldwin 4-2; Notre Dame: Johnson 7-129, Kayser 7-113, Mader 6-79, Cassidy 3-8

Passing- Manchester: Woolard 2-10-12; Notre Dame:

Receiving- Manchester: Gould 1-9, Neely 1-3; Notre Dame:

http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_ND-1-.jpg

Derrick Parker Daily Times Sports Contributor

Reach Derrick Parker at [email protected] or on twitter @DC__Parker

