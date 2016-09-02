Local high school scores

Soccer

South Webster 7, Clay 0

The South Webster Jeeps continue to roll in the 2016 soccer season, picking up another win Thursday evening, September 1, 2016, when they defeated the Clay Panthers 7-0.

“We came out well and things were clicking,” South Webster coach Corey Claxon said. “Alek (Blevins) scored a hat trick in the first nine minutes of the game. That was a first for me to see.”

To earn a hat trick, a player must score three goals in a single game. Such a feat is rare in a typical soccer match even more so when done in less than 10 minutes.

Claxon was also proud of the performance the rest of his team made in Thursday’s victory.

“The other guys had some nice goals as well and our defense held on for the shutout,” Claxon said.

Box Score



1 2 Final Clay 0 0 0 South Webster 6 1 7

Scoring Summary

1st Half: SW — Blevins (unassisted), 4:20; SW — Blevins (unassisted), 7:00; SW — Blevins (Zimmerman), 8:00; SW — Collins (S. Blevins), 12:00; SW — Martin (S. Blevins), 24:00; SW — Thompson (unassisted), 39:50

2nd Half: SW — Zimmerman (Holstein), 44:00

Records

SW: 4-0-1 (2-0-0 SOC)

Clay: n/a

Tennis

Wheelersburg 4, Notre Dame 1

Singles

Lea Wright (Burg) def. Kara Sparks (ND) 6-2, 6-1

Molly Hoover (ND) def. Katie Widdig (Burg) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Kaitlyn Sommer (Burg) def. Maggie Whitman (ND) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

Rachel Hooper/Alexis Vaughn (Burg) def. Lauren Delabar/Victoria Tran 6-1, 6-0

Victoria Thomas/Alyssa Holcomb (Burg) def. Graleaunn Beckett/Emma Madden 6-0, 6-0

Volleyball

Wheelersburg 3, South Webster 1

The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates defeated the South Webster Lady Jeeps three sets to one to improve their record to 2-0 overall in the SOC.

“I’m proud of how we competed tonight,” Wheelersburg volleyball coach Kendra Coleman said. “We finished and (I) couldn’t be more proud of the team effort.”

Leading the Lady Pirates to victory were Makayla Akers, Abby Kallner and Kasey Bergan.

Akers had 14 kills and eight points, while Kallner finished with 31 assists and 16 points in the win.

Bergan chipped in seven kills and 13 digs for the Lady Pirates.

South Webster won the first set 25-23, but Wheelersburg came back to win the next three sets, 25-19, 25-15 and 25-22.

Clay 3, East 0

The Clay Lady Panthers defeated the Sciotoville East Lady Tartans Thursday evening, three sets to nothing.

Jensen Warnock had eight kills, seven aces, three digs, seven service receptions and nine points serving.

Lynlee Wells had seven kills, along with Jaelyn Warnock.

Jaelyn also added 13 aces, two digs and 22 points serving.

Delanie Gilliland had five aces in the wing, along with eight points serving.

Skylar Artis finished with three digs.

Golf

SOC I Round Three

Western 202, Eastern 207, Notre Dame 214, Clay 225, South Webster 242

Members of the SOC I converged on Big Beaver Golf Course in Piketon, Ohio Wednesday evening for the third round of the SOC I Championship.

Western shot their way to a round winning 202 team score, which was followed by Eastern who finished with a 207. Notre Dame came in seven shots behind the Eagles with a 214 score, followed by Clay and South Webster who shot 225 and 242 respectively.

Western’s Eli Montgomery was the low medalist, shooting a three-over 39.

Western – 202

Montgomery, 39

Jordan, 42

Lightle, 59

Farneau, 62

Humphrey, 65

Eastern – 207

Alley, 45

Haislop, 52

Cochenour, 54

Weaver, 56

Leist, 60

Myers, 70

Notre Dame – 214

Speas, 49

Redoutey, 49

Hash, 55

Wilcox, 61

Bennington, 63

Madden, 77

Clay – 225

Armstrong, 50

Cline, 55

Phillips, 55

Mathias, 65

Hobbs, 67

McCall, 67

South Webster – 242

Collins, 49

Witter, 60

Bond, 66

Montgomery, 67

Barnett, 67

Other area high school socres