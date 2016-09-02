Rose recognized NIAAA

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) is pleased to announce that Mark Rose, Athletic Administrator at Clay Junior-Senior High School, has been recognized by this association as a Certified Athletic Administrator.

To earn this distinction, Mark has demonstrated the highest level of knowledge and expertise in the field of interscholastic athletic administration. The voluntary certification process included a thorough evaluation of the candidate’s educational background, experience and professional contributions, as well as a rigorous, comprehensive written examination.

Mark Rose is one of an elite group of interscholastic athletic administrators nationwide to attain this level of professionalism.

The NIAAA is a national professional organization consisting of all 50 state athletic administrator associations and more than 10,000 individual members. It is dedicated to promoting the professional growth of high school athletic administrators and preserving the educational nature of interscholastic athletics and the place of these programs in the secondary school curriculum.

He has been the athletic administrator at Clay for the past twelve years. During this time he has received various awards from the local association (SEOIAAA)—including the Citation Award (2010-11), Sportsmanship & Integrity Award (2011-12), and Meritorious Award (2012-13)—as well as the OIAAA Athletic Administrator of the Year Award (2009-10) and induction in the OIAAA Hall of Fame in 2015. He also serves as the president of the SEOIAAA, a position he has been elected to by his peers since 2009.

