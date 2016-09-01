Northwest, Rock Hill meet in Week 2

Everyone grows with experience and the Northwest Mohawks are eager to gain as much experience on the field as they can, playing teams with more veteran players and a lot of lessons to share. The Mohawks are sure to gain some experience as they face what appears to be one of the toughest teams this season, the Rock Hill Redmen.

The Mohawks and the Redmen will meet in a Week 2, non-conference game that the Mohawks will play at home.

Northwest Coach Doug Montavon explained that his team still has a lot to learn, but they are well on their way.

“We got a young, inexperienced team,” Montavon stated.

He added that the Mohawks graduated 15 seniors and have built an entirely new offense and defense with only a couple returning starters. Each game is being treated as an opportunity to learn and grow.

“Right now, we’re working on correcting the mistakes we made over the past couple games,” said Montavon.

He further explained that the Mohawks are learning to react without stopping to think first, establishing muscle memory. And, all that work is paying off.

“We’ve learned a lot,” Montavon commented. “We should be a competitive football team sooner rather than later.”

Northwest had seven turnovers when they met Coal Grove on the field. They only had one turnover during last week’s game against Southeastern. Montavon is relying on team members to step up as leaders and to teach the newer players. He expects great things to come from four such athletes, who Montavon says has just really stepped up, are taking on leadership roles, and are making personal sacrifices for the betterment of the team. These players include senior Austin Jenkins, junior Cainen Spencer, junior Kyle Leslie, and senior Marcus Mitchell.

As far as the outcome of Friday night’s game, Montavon is hopeful but understands how hard it will be to beat the Redmen.

“Rock Hill is a very good football team. They’re a playoff team from last year,” Montavon said. “We’re going to go out and do the very best we can, take it a play at a time and see how it goes.”

The Rock Hill Redmen are coached by Todd Knipp. Last week, the Redmen beat Minford 33-14. The Mohawks will give it their all when they pow wow with Redmen at 7 p.m. Friday at Northwest.

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101, ext. 1924.

