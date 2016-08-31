Local sports briefs

Basketball officiating class

The Portsmouth and Ironton Chapters of the Southeeastern Ohio Basketball Officials Association are offering a class for beginning officials. The class is a requirement for all new officials who wish to referee OHSAA sanctioned games – junior high through high school.

Cost of the class is $65.

Classes will begin Wednesday, September 28, 2016 and will last approximately eight weeks – totaling at least 25 classroom hours – as well as several scrimmages.

To register, go to the OHSAA website, www.ohsaa.org.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting Dave Stamm – [email protected] or 740-352-0928 or Chris Meenach, 740-250-4316.