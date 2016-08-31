Senators down Tigers in straight sets

The Portsmouth West Senators defeated the Waverly Tigers Tuesday in straight sets.

Offensively, Haleigh Throckmorton, Terra Butcher and Madison Williams led West (4-0). Throckmorton, Butcher ad Williams recorded 10, eight and seven kills respectively. The facilitator of the offense was Kayleigh Coleman who dished out 28 assists.

The Senators’ captain, Hannah Dixon, led from behind the service line with 17 points.

Defensively, Gracie Evans led the Senators, recording 21 digs. Collectively, Senators head coach Brittany Sessor was pleased with her team’s performance.

“The victory tonight was a total team effort,” Sessor said. “Every player on the roster contributed in numerous ways. The girls have set some big goals for their season and have decided they’re hungry for success. They played with high energy and intensity tonight and I hope it carries forward.”

Box Score

West def. Waverly 25-21, 25-17, 25-20

Records

Waverly N/A; West 4-0

Wheelersburg 3, Valley 0

The Wheelersburg Pirates won their first volleyball match of the season Tuesday, beat the Valley Indians in straight sets.

Makayla Akers led Wheelersburg offensively, recording 11 kills and contributing eight points. Ellie Ruby contributed 10 points but her contributions came on the defensive end, where she recorded 12 digs.

Pirates head coach Kendra Coleman was pleased with her team’s effort to begin the season.

“I was really proud of how they came together as a team,” Coleman said. “We are really trying to focus on finishing. They did just that and got the job done.”

Wheelersburg will play South Webster at home Thursday.

Box Score

Wheelersburg def. Valley 25-17, 25-7, 25-16.

Records

Valley N/A; Wheelersburg 1-0

South Webster 3, Minford 0

The South Webster Jeeps beat the Minford Falcons in straight sets Tuesday.

Brooklyn Sullivan led South Webster (2-0), with 17 kills while recording nine aces. Lauren Hill and Avery Zempter also had strong offensive performances, recording eight and six kills respectively. Mikaylah Belford was the facilitator, dishing out 36 assists.

Defensively, Hannah Spergin led the way with digs, while Skylar Windsor and Olivia Messer picked up four and three digs.

Overall, Jeeps head coach Darcee Claxon was pleased with her team’s performance against a lengthy team.

“Tonight’s victory was a team effort,” Claxon said. “Minford is a tall team with a big block but our girls played smart, hit the holes and scrambled to play balls defensively.”

South Webster travels to Wheelersburg Thursday.

Box Score

South Webster 25-14, 25-16, 25-22

Records

South Webster 2-0, Minford N/A

Clay 3, Eastern 0

The Clay Panthers beat the Eastern Eagles in straight sets Tuesday behind Jensen Warnock’s strong performance on the offensive and defensive end of the floor.

Warnock recorded 14 kills while notching 16 digs on the defensive end. Lynlee Wells and Delanie Gilliand also had strong offensive performances, recording 12 and 10 kills respectively. The Facilitator of the offense was Lila Brown who dished out 30 assists.

Defensively, Shaelyn Vassar notched 11 digs while Skylar Artis contributed with 10 digs of her own.

Box Score

Clay def. Eastern 25-18, 25-19, 25-14

TENNIS

Wheelersburg 5, Minford 0

Lea Wright def. Kayleigh McGinnis 6-0, 6-1

Katie Widdig def. Hannah Vanhoose 6-0, 6-1

Kaitlyn Sommer def. Molly Downing 6-4-6-0

Rachel Hooper/Alexis Vaughn def. Sarah Cunningham/Sarah Tolliver 6-1, 6-1

Victoria Thomas/Alyssa Holcomb def. Anna Estep/Kara Smith 6-0, 6-1

Records

Minford N/A; Wheelersburg 6-0

SOCCER

The Northwest Mohawks soccer team came away with a 3-2 win over the Clay Panthers Tuesday evening. Despite a scoreless first half from both teams, the Mohawks and Panthers combined for five goals in the second half, with the final go-ahead goal coming from Evan Throckmorton of the Mohawks with only 0:30 remaining in regulation.

“We got off to a really slow start and just couldn’t get anything going offensively throughout most of the game,” Northwest coach Josh Keeney said.”The opportunities we did get throughout most of the game were not capitalized on.”

Northwest’s slow start didn’t last the entire game, as Keeney said his team’s intensity grew in the last minutes of the match.

“Finally with around eight minutes to go, we got one to fall and the guys’ intensity really picked up allowing us to get two more goals and the win,” Keeney said.

Keeney was proud his team came out with the win against the Panthers, noting Clay’s talent on the field and in their coaching staff.

“I have to give credit to Clay. They really took us out of what we wanted to do and played hard for the full 80 minutes,” Keeney said. “Coach (Mark) Trapp and coach Price have really go them going in the right direction.”

SCORING SUMMARY

Second half -Clay — Chamberlin (uassisted), 25:44; NW — Webb (unassisted), 8:45; Clay — Hinze (Chamberlin), 5:12; NW — Slusher (Campbell), 2:14; NW — Throckmorton (unassited), 0:30

GOLF

SOC Round 3 Preview

Notre Dame 189, Eastern 192, Western 194, South Webster 200, Clay 239

On a hot and sunny day in Piketon, Ohio, schools of the SOC Division I met at Big Beaver Creek Golf Course for a preview of the third round of the SOC I Championship.

Notre Dame came out on top of the leaderboard in the preview, shooting 189 as a team. The Eastern Eagles followed three strokes more, with a 192, while Western came in with a team score of 194.

South Webster and Clay finished out the match with team scores of 200 and 239 respectively.

Western’s Eli Montgomery was the low medalist of the match, shooting an even par 36.

Notre Dame – 189

Bennington, 44

Hash, 45

Redoutey, 49

Wilcox, 51

Speas, 52

Madden, 54

Eastern – 192

Alley, 41

Haislop, 47

Cochenour, 51

Leist, 53

Myers, 54

Weaver, 62

Western – 194

Montgomery, 36

Jordan, 39

Lightle, 52

Farneau, 67

South Webster – 200

Montgomery, 47

Bond, 50

Witter, 51

Collins, 52

Barnett, 53

Clay – 239

Armstrong, 59

Mathias, 59

McCall, 60

Cline, 61

Phillips, 61

Hobbs, 64

